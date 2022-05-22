Embrace Your Inner Gourmand With 15 Cosy Dining Essentials

Natural tones and tactile textures inspire a state of mind that keeps the chill at bay

By Annabel Dickson
Sunday May 22, 2022
1/16

A&C Homestore sheepskin seat-pad $60ea.

Citta tea towel $40.

In The Round House X Libby Haines plate approx $43ea.

Fazeek coupe set, $149, from Superette.

Mondillo Pinot Noir 2019 $48.

Soho Home candle holders set of three, approx $295, from Net-a-Porter.

Coco Republic dining table $3795.

Lind DNA recycled leather placemat, $39ea, from Slow Store.

Hasami porcelain plate, $30ea, from Infinite Definite.

Stockholm mill, $85, from Paper Plane Store.

My Life Through Food by Stanley Tucci, $45, from The Women's Bookshop.

Adairs wool trivet $22.

Robert Gordon teapot, $50, from Home Lab Store.

Tom Muir salvaged wood canape board, $225, from The Poi Room.

Thea Ceramics large mug $53ea.


Stockists: Achomestore.co.nz; Adairs.co.nz; Cocorepublic.co.nz; Fatherrabbit.com; Homelabstore.co.nz; Infinitedefinite.com; Intheround.house; Mondillo.com; Net-a-porter.com; Paperplanestore.com; Slowstore.co.nz; Superette.co.nz; Thea-ceramics.com; Thepoiroom.co.nz; Womensbookshop.co.nz. 

Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

12 Chic, Charming, Artful Things Design-Savvy People Are Coveting Right Now

Including Noguchi light sculptures, a velvet sofa and a fetching outdoor fireplace

12 Cool Coats That Aren't Black Or Beige

From soft pastels to brazen brights, joyful outerwear offers a welcome alternative to faithful classics

12 Gorgeous Scarves To Keep You Warm

The ultimate seasonal accessory gets a timely update with these cosy and chic offerings

16 Truly Blissful Bedroom Items

Shake up the bedroom blues with accessories that showcase strong design and inspire sweet dreams

Editor's pick

This Aotea Great Barrier Island Bach Is Off-Grid At Its Finest

By Johanna Thornton

This getaway abode for an ocean-loving family is a charming nod to a Pacific fale.

PERSONAL SPACES

More At Home

Embrace Your Inner Gourmand With 15 Cosy Dining Essentials

Where Will Katie Lockhart Go Next? Everywhere

35 Great Gift Ideas For The Mother Figure In Your Life

An 1887 Wellington Cottage Is Given A Sensitive & Sustainably Minded Update

The Spellbinding Ways To Elevate Your Interior With Books

This Aotea Great Barrier Island Bach Is Off-Grid At Its Finest

How David Howell Is Reconstructing New York

Inside A Wellington Apartment Nestled In A Mediterranean-Inspired Village

16 Truly Blissful Bedroom Items
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter