15 Variously Bright, Chic, Fun-Shaped Things For Your Home

Add interest and depth to your hunkering-down home spaces with tones and rich colours that warm the soul

By Annabel Dickson
Sunday July 31, 2022
1/16

Vitra Ronan Bouroullec poster, $119, from Citta.

Tom Dixon vase, $630, from Simon James.

Yeend cups, $205 set of two, from Makers' Mrkt.

Special Studio waste bin $159.

Nomon wall clock, $1990, from ECC.

Exhibit A gin $385 for set of two.

Soft Edge egg cups $61ea.

Bonnie and Neil doormat, $129, from Father Rabbit.

Urban Outfitters candle holder from $39.

Corey Ashford brass cocktail coasters, $195 set of two, from Superette.

Early Settler 3-seater sofa $3899.

Christina Lundsteen velvet bolster cushion, $143, from Matchesfashion.

Courtney Petley candleholder $1100.

Seletti table lamp, $351, from Seletti Concept Store.

Sage and Clare cushion $199.


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Step Inside Tessuti Owner Ali McIntosh's Parkside Ponsonby Apartment

Overlooking Western Park, her abode may be small but it revels in its treasures — a mix that's big on sentiment, and on style

Line Up! How To Add Pizzazz To Your Interiors With All-Season Stripes

Emma Gleason makes a case for this classic pattern

12 Stylish & Cheerful Additions For Your Kitchen

Spending a little more time in the kitchen lately? Make it even more pleasurable with these pretty accoutrements

16 Truly Blissful Bedroom Items

Shake up the bedroom blues with accessories that showcase strong design and inspire sweet dreams

Editor's pick

So You Want Your Home To Look Like It Has An Old Soul

Heritage style is mixing old with new, a stylish way to create a unique and relaxing home

PERSONAL SPACES

More At Home

15 Variously Bright, Chic, Fun-Shaped Things For Your Home

This 19th-Century Apartment In Rome Is A Citrus-Hued Oasis

Step Inside Tessuti Owner Ali McIntosh's Parkside Ponsonby Apartment

What We've Been Crushing On This July

Leah Forsyth-Steel & Victoria Spicer Leave No Stone Unturned

Architects Bianca Pohio & Chris Adams On The Formula For Luxury

So You Want Your Home To Look Like It Has An Old Soul

What We've Been Crushing On This June

15 Lush-Plush Blankets To Snuggle Up In
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter