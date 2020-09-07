17 Joyful Items To Help Inspire Positivity

1/18

Put a smile on your dial with these fun things. Model / Bianca Paulus. Photo / Guy Coombes.

Kate Mitchell handblown tumblers, $40ea. Stunning handblown glass tumblers from Kiwi Kate Mitchell. An array of original designs are available.

Slowdown Studio puzzle, $60 from Makers Mrkt. Not your everyday puzzle, the 285 piece puzzle is designed by Australian artist Charlie Bennell, featuring The Muralla Roja in Spain.

Bonne Maison socks, $30 from Paper Plane Store. Cosy up in style with these cute socks totally acceptable to wear out of the house on show also.

Kartell jelly hangers, $50 - $95 from Backhouse. Who said storage can't be beautiful too? These jelly crystal-like hangers come in three different shapes in a range of colours.

Crushes Queenstown tea-towel $15. Can't wait to travel here? Pop one on your oven for an escape everytime you walk into the kitchen.

Morgan Haines synchronised swimmer toast stand, $165 from The Poi Room. A fabulous talking point for brunch or a little pick-me up in the morning.

Rachel Carley lotus bowls, $46ea from Tessuti. These bowls are great as a set or on their own.

Not that I'd kiss a girl by Lil O'Brien, $37 from Bookety Book Books. A heartbreaking and hilarious true story of coming out in New Zealand.

An Organised Life X Elissa Barber 2021 diary, $65 from Father Rabbit. (Pre-order) Even though the countdown to 2021 started fairly early this year.. now is the time to start scheduling all that we missed out on this year with An Organised Life vegan leather notebook featuring artist work by Elissa Barber.

Ferm Living champagne saucers, $89 (set of 2) from Slow Concept Store. Celebrating at home rather than at a fancy restaurant doesn't have to be dull with these 1920s inspired champagne saucers.

Sitting Pretty Design double vase, $160 from Dandie Store. Mount Maungnui based, Dandie store has an array of quirky furniture and vintage designs including this fun double vase.

Te Reo crayons, $15 from Pepa Stationary. Because crayons are not just for children... get creative or have them a display, these Maori language crayons are a fun way to learn te reo - at every age.

Flamingo Candles marble candle, $39 from Superette. When it comes time to take a minute and light a candle, do it in style with these candles featuring a unique marble effect.

Alvar Aalto oak tray, $223 from Simon James Concept Store. This interestingly shaped tray is sure to be a talking point. Enjoy using as a sunny afternoon cheeseboard or even as piece of art.

Vintage single wool blanket, $120 from Fresh Retro Love. This vintage blanket will keep you in a good mood with beautiful golden mid-century colours.

Citta Design Carafe $69.90 A sunny hued carafe adds a positive energy to gatherings around food with friends and family.