The Best 2020 Diaries For A Stylishly Organised Year

Stay focused and set goals in style with this diary edit

Friday Jan. 3, 2020
1/15

Ruby diary $25.

Made of Tomorrow recycled coffee cup diary $79.

Milligram diary, $45, from Shut The Front Door.

Grassie diary, $49, from Paper Plane Store.

Father Rabbit diary $55.

Frank Stationery weekly planner, $40, from Iko Iko.

Louis Vuitton mini weekly agenda diary, $100.

Royal Horticultural Society diary, $38.23, from The Market.

Croc textured diary, $30, from kikki.K

Montblanc soft grain notebook holder $650.

An Organised Life signature diary with pen, $45.

Dats diary, $10, from Warehouse Stationery.

Personalised A5 notebook, $60, from The Daily Edited.

Els & Nel weekly planner, $60, from Sunday Homestore.

Blacklist diary, $85, from Superette.


