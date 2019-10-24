Inside New Zealand's Most Unique & Stylish Baches That You Can Rent

We take a look at the finalists and winners of Bookabach's 'Bach of the Year' 2019 awards

Thursday Oct. 24, 2019
1/20

Design - GOLD

First Light House, Hawke's Bay

This award-winning eco-home was designed and built by architectural students from the University of Victoria. It overlooks the sweeping white sands of Waimarama beach.

First Light House, Hawke's Bay

First Light House, Hawke's Bay

First Light House, Hawke's Bay

Design - SILVER

Nikau Estate, Waiheke Island

Boasting a solar-heated swimming pool and spectacular views, this architecturally designed house soaks up the sun all day.

Nikau Estate, Waiheke Island

Nikau Estate, Waiheke Island

Design - BRONZE

Chambourcin Cottage, Hawke's Bay

With vaulted ceilings and native timber features, this tastefully decorated cottage offers lovely views over a boutique vineyard.

Chambourcin Cottage, Hawke's Bay

Chambourcin Cottage, Hawke's Bay

Chambourcin Cottage, Hawke's Bay

Chambourcin Cottage, Hawke's Bay

Unique - GOLD

The Cowshed, Western Bay of Plenty

This beautifully restored cowshed offers a unique rural retreat, surrounded by native trees and a natural waterhole for cooling off.

The Cowshed, Western Bay of Plenty

The Cowshed, Western Bay of Plenty

Unique - SILVER

The Log Cabin in the Woods, Twizel

This cosy cabin boasts plenty of rustic charm and acts as the perfect base for adventurous types looking to indulge in snow or water sports.

The Log Cabin in the Woods, Twizel

Unique - BRONZE

India House, Masterton

First built in 1866, this charming cottage offers a slice of history, nestled amongst a small lake and peaceful countryside.

India House, Masterton

People's Choice

Harbourfront Bach, Northland

This little 50m² bach is perfectly positioned to take advantage of everything Whangarei Heads has to offer.


