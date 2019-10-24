Inside New Zealand's Most Unique & Stylish Baches That You Can Rent

Design - GOLD
First Light House, Hawke's Bay
This award-winning eco-home was designed and built by architectural students from the University of Victoria. It overlooks the sweeping white sands of Waimarama beach.
Design - GOLD
First Light House, Hawke's Bay
Design - GOLD
First Light House, Hawke's Bay
Design - GOLD
First Light House, Hawke's Bay
Design - SILVER
Nikau Estate, Waiheke Island
Boasting a solar-heated swimming pool and spectacular views, this architecturally designed house soaks up the sun all day.
Design - SILVER
Nikau Estate, Waiheke Island
Design - SILVER
Nikau Estate, Waiheke Island
Design - BRONZE
Chambourcin Cottage, Hawke's Bay
With vaulted ceilings and native timber features, this tastefully decorated cottage offers lovely views over a boutique vineyard.
Design - BRONZE
Chambourcin Cottage, Hawke's Bay
Design - BRONZE
Chambourcin Cottage, Hawke's Bay
Design - BRONZE
Chambourcin Cottage, Hawke's Bay
Design - BRONZE
Chambourcin Cottage, Hawke's Bay
Unique - GOLD
The Cowshed, Western Bay of Plenty
This beautifully restored cowshed offers a unique rural retreat, surrounded by native trees and a natural waterhole for cooling off.
Unique - GOLD
The Cowshed, Western Bay of Plenty
Unique - GOLD
The Cowshed, Western Bay of Plenty
Unique - SILVER
The Log Cabin in the Woods, Twizel
This cosy cabin boasts plenty of rustic charm and acts as the perfect base for adventurous types looking to indulge in snow or water sports.
Unique - SILVER
The Log Cabin in the Woods, Twizel
Unique - BRONZE
India House, Masterton
First built in 1866, this charming cottage offers a slice of history, nestled amongst a small lake and peaceful countryside.
Unique - BRONZE
India House - Masterton
People's Choice
Harbourfront Bach, Northland
This little 50m² bach is perfectly positioned to take advantage of everything Whangarei Heads has to offer.