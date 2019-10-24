Inside New Zealand's Most Unique & Stylish Baches That You Can Rent

1/20

Design - GOLD First Light House, Hawke's Bay This award-winning eco-home was designed and built by architectural students from the University of Victoria. It overlooks the sweeping white sands of Waimarama beach.

Design - SILVER Nikau Estate, Waiheke Island Boasting a solar-heated swimming pool and spectacular views, this architecturally designed house soaks up the sun all day.

Design - BRONZE Chambourcin Cottage, Hawke's Bay With vaulted ceilings and native timber features, this tastefully decorated cottage offers lovely views over a boutique vineyard.

Unique - GOLD The Cowshed, Western Bay of Plenty This beautifully restored cowshed offers a unique rural retreat, surrounded by native trees and a natural waterhole for cooling off.

Unique - SILVER The Log Cabin in the Woods, Twizel This cosy cabin boasts plenty of rustic charm and acts as the perfect base for adventurous types looking to indulge in snow or water sports.

Unique - BRONZE India House, Masterton First built in 1866, this charming cottage offers a slice of history, nestled amongst a small lake and peaceful countryside.

