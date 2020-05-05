21 Mother's Day Gifts That Mum Will Love

From deluxe food to books and special items for home and wardrobe, treat your mum with these thoughtful gifts

Tuesday May 5, 2020
1/21

Little Bird lockdown high tea for two $60.

Gucci Sheer Lipstick in The Painted Veil, $67, from David Jones Newmarket or Gucci.com/nz

General Sleep merino, possum down and silk bed socks $65.

Greenfeast: Autumn, Winter by Nigel Slater, $50, from Whitcoulls.

Linden Leaves Miraculous Facial Oil, $55 (or design your own gift set online).

Skinography 60min Intuitive Facial Voucher $170.

Paris Butter Mother's Day Brunch Kit from $60.

Maison Margiela Replica Bubble Bath 100ml eau de toilette, $190, from Mecca Beauty.

Yu Mei leather card holder $189.

Sundays 'non toxic' nail polish, $29, from Father Rabbit.

Walker & Bing silk scarf, $127, from Tessuti.

Mount Somers chocolate & orange honey $11.

Salad Days x Sphaera x Supreme x National Candles daily rituals care pack $170.

Adults by Emma Jane Unsworth, $33, from Unity Books.

Papinelle Sleepwear silk night shirt $198.

Laing Home cashmere t-shirt $275.

Midnight Baker Mother's Day deluxe brunch box $100.

Penny + Bennett silk pillow case $99.

Ingrid Starnes X Fiona Mackay vetyver bergamot ceramic candle $139.

Olga Goose Candle heart candle, $49, from Penny Sage.

Little French Pastry mini tart and macaron box $25.


