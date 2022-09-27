15 Stylish Tableware Finds That Do The Entertaining For You

Salad servers, tumblers, platters, and more good-looking but practical pieces

By Annabel Dickson
Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022
Bed Threads linen scalloped placemats $90 and napkins $80 (both set of four).

Bonnie & Neil linen tablecloth featuring original artwork from $297.

Cabana Magazine glazed ceramic serving platter, $268, from Matchesfashion.

Twine Living Co cheese knife set, $89, from Father Rabbit.

Rira Objects hand-blown wine glass, $228 each, from Matchesfashion.

Situ Studio ceramic water jug $269.

Frances Nation rimu trivet $45.

Dinosaur Designs resin salad servers $140.

Hasami salad bowl, $109, from Simon James.

Father Rabbit linen tea towel $27.

Matthew Hall hand-blown glass tumblers, $85 each, from Crushes.

Seed Heritage salt & pepper grinders $150.

Maison Balzac vase trio, $99, from Maman.

Tony Sly glazed-ceramic plate $45 each.

Miss Polly's Kitchen by Polly Markus, $45, from Ruby.


So You Want Your Home To Look Like It Has An Old Soul

Heritage style is mixing old with new, a stylish way to create a unique and relaxing home

