12 Stylish & Cheerful Additions For Your Kitchen

Spending a little more time in the kitchen lately? Make it even more pleasurable with these pretty accoutrements

By Annabel Dickson
Sunday Oct. 31, 2021
1/12

Charvet Editions tea towel, $38.50, from Tessuti.

Kauri Waka cheeseboard, $60, from The Poi Room.

Le Creuset citrus juicer, $65, from Smith & Caughey's.

Ferm Living glasses, $46ea, from Moi on George.

Danish dough whisk, $40, from Milly's Kitchen.

Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love, $55, from The Women's Bookshop.

Kip & Co linen apron $75

Holiday The Label oven mit $38.

Tomo Kitchen tools, $195, from Slow Store.

Lope glass tumbler, $42 and , and pitcher, $145, from Makers' Mrkt.

Sage & Clare jute placemats $79 (set of four).

Harakeke garlic basket, $29, from Frances Nation.


Stockists: Francesnation.co.nz; Holidaythelabel.com; Kipandco.com.au; Makersmrkt.com; Millyskitchen.co.nz; Moiongeorge.nz; Sageandclare.com; Slowstore.co.nz; Smithandcaugheys.co.nz; Tessuti.co.nz; Thepoiroom.co.nz; Womensbookshop.co.nz. 

Matthew Williamson's Styling Tips To Transform Your Home Into A Maximalist Oasis

By Jessica Doyle

The fashion designer turned interiors guru applies the same logic as he does to dressing: have fun and be yourself

