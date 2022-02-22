12 Chic, Charming, Artful Things Design-Savvy People Are Coveting Right Now

1/13

Nellie Ryan ceramic wall panel in blush, from $900 This ceramic wall panel by artist Nellie Ryan makes for an interesting three-dimensional artwork in a beautiful blush tone. This work is made from fired ceramic segments, all imprinted with interesting patterns and textures. Ginny Fisher, journalist and Viva design contributor

Akari Light Sculptures by Isamu Noguchi, POA, from Public Record We’re celebrating recently becoming a stockist of one of the most revered and influential artists and designers of the mid-20th century, Isamu Noguchi. His timeless Akari light sculptures are still hand-crafted in Japan out of washi paper and come in a number of beautiful forms that vary in complexity and scale. We’re looking forward to having a few of these feature in our newly renovated home. Yuka O’Shannessy, founder of Public Record

Apartmento’s Monty sofa POA I recently bought the perfect couch I’ve been looking for my entire life: Apartmento’s Monty Sofa in a gorgeous mustard velvet, which looks fab against emerald green carpet and dusty pink walls. All it needs now is more cushions and whilst the matching ones I’ve ordered will be fabulous I might have to do a few embroidered ones myself, perhaps a pair of William Morris cross-stitch ones might be a good winter project. Karen Walker, fashion designer

Konei and Maimoa Creative playing cards $65 I love this deck of kari Maori, a collaboration by Konei and Maimoa Creative. Its kaupapa is so beautifully conceived from the celebration of te reo Maori, to the art by Jordyn Daniels, to working with students from Manurewa High School to handcraft the custom bamboo box that houses them. Dr Karamia Muller, lecturer at Auckland University’s School of Architecture and Planning

Walk In The Park salt and pepper mills POA I've signed up to the Walk In The Park newsletter so that I can get a set of their wooden salt and pepper mills next time they make a batch. They only do the occasional drop of them but the craftsmanship of Sam's work will make it worth the wait. The warm colours of the native timbers he uses sit perfectly alongside the random collection of pottery I use in the kitchen. Rachel Carter, ceramicist

Salysi mirror $450 I love this handmade wiggle mirror by Wellington-based designers Salysi. We’re seeing a lot of Jean Royere wavey-inspired mirrors pop up in the last few years but I really love how chunky and solid this piece is — I have a huge custom mirror on its way from Sam at Salysi and I can’t wait to see it in my space. It definitely feels like a piece of sculpture as much as a mirror. Bonnie Brown, illustrator and founder of Studio Bon

Karimoku Case Study N-SS01 shelving system, $7390, from Good Form I’ve been loving the N-SS01 Shelving System from Karimoku Case Study. It's the subtle details that make this piece shine. Crisp lines, premium materials and cabinetry details elevate this unique take on a bookshelf. Emma Eagle, co-founder of Mr Bigglesworthy and Good Form

Avara Studio nerikomi vase $160 Avara Studio in Wellington is producing some beautiful ceramics out of a very unique style called nerikomi. She tints different soft clays, folds them into origami-style forms and then blends them within a base before firing. It's even more delicious in person. I don't fully understand the process, but the outcome is magical. I especially adore the nerikomi tall vases, or the little fossil tumblers. Buster Caldwell, creative director at The Wonder Group

Misma Anaru Ceramic soap dish, $90, from Penny Sage A beautiful range of ceramic soap dishes locally designed and made. I love the simplicity of the block form and the beautiful patina of the clay and hand-glazed surface. What better way to elevate the domestic task of handwashing with a beautifully crafted object cradling a sensually scented cake of soap? These are top of my wish-list to replace the flowing soap in our home, and the plastic bottles and refills that come with them. Sarah Gilbertson, principal at Cheshire Architects

Karimoku Case Study N-CC01 lounge chair, from $2590, from Good Form The N-CC01 Lounge Chair from Karimoku Case Study is a current favourite. We really admire the collaboration between the Danish and Japanese studios with their shared values of quality craftsmanship, material richness and minimal design coming together in this piece. Dan Eagle, co-founder of Mr Bigglesworthy and Good Form

Cloud Hidden kettle, approx. $370 Something I think is pretty special is this gorgeous handcrafted tea set by Cloud Hidden. They are incredible and even better in person. I don’t own one myself, but would love to one day. Emily Priest, principal at Cheshire Architects