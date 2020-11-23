12 Hand Sanitisers That Actually Smell Nice

New Zealand Herald
These luxe hand sanitisers help to combat germs but smell anything but medicinal
Keep bugs at bay and hands hydrated with these lovely-smelling sanitisers. Photo / Getty Images
Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash $15.
Photo / Supplied.
Mecca-ssentials Rinse-Free Hand Cleansing Gel $25.
Real World Garden Mint Hand Sanitiser $39.
Ashley & Co Soothe & Zap Hydra-cream Sanitiser $25.
Bees Brilliance Manuka Sanitising Spray $20.
Byredo Suede No-Rinse Hand Wash $51.
Linden Leaves Hand Sanitiser $10.
ManukaRx Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitiser $12.
Me Today Protect+ Mist Hand Sanitiser $16.
The Body Shop Coconut Hand Cleanse Gel $10.
Sephora Collection Hand Cleansing Gel Pack $36.
Ecoya Hand Sanitiser, Guava & Lychee Sorbet, $35.
