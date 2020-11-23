12 Hand Sanitisers That Actually Smell Nice

These luxe hand sanitisers help to combat germs but smell anything but medicinal

By Ashleigh Cometti
Monday Nov. 23, 2020
Keep bugs at bay and hands hydrated with these lovely-smelling sanitisers. Photo / Getty Images

Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash $15.

Photo / Supplied.

Mecca-ssentials Rinse-Free Hand Cleansing Gel $25.

Photo / Supplied.

Real World Garden Mint Hand Sanitiser $39.

Photo / Supplied.

Ashley & Co Soothe & Zap Hydra-cream Sanitiser $25.

Photo / Supplied.

Bees Brilliance Manuka Sanitising Spray $20.

Photo / Supplied.

Byredo Suede No-Rinse Hand Wash $51.

Photo / Supplied.

Linden Leaves Hand Sanitiser $10.

Photo / Supplied.

ManukaRx Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitiser $12.

Photo / Supplied.

Me Today Protect+ Mist Hand Sanitiser $16.

Photo / Supplied.

The Body Shop Coconut Hand Cleanse Gel $10.

Photo / Supplied.

Sephora Collection Hand Cleansing Gel Pack $36.

Photo / Supplied.

Ecoya Hand Sanitiser, Guava & Lychee Sorbet, $35.

Photo / Supplied.


View More
