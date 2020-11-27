Countdown To Christmas: 2020’s Best Beauty Advent Calendars

Feeling festive? These beauty advent calendars hide pretty delights behind their little paper doors

By Ashleigh Cometti
Friday Nov. 27, 2020
Kiehl’s Limited-Edition Advent Calendar, $158.

Features a month’s worth of the brand’s best-sellers, including Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Ultra Facial Cream and Crème de Corps. This limited-edition advent calendar pays homage to its New York City roots with an illustration by Maite Franchi of the original Kiehl’s store on the corner of 13th Street and 3rd Avenue in the East Village. Plus, it’s plastic-free and is made from fully recycled paper.

Photo / Supplied.

12 Days Of Go-To, $165

Good skin days abound with Go-To's limited-edition advent calendar, which is filled with 12 products from its range of skincare, lip care, hand care and more. The carton is adorned with custom artwork commissioned from Aboriginal artist Lynette Nangala Singleton, and is titled: “Ngapa Jukurrpa”.

Photo / Supplied.

NARS Limited-Edition Advent Calendar, $441

Lipstick lovers will delight over NARS’ festive offering, which sees 12 covetable lip products housed in a hexagonal gold case. Full-sized product picks include four of its much-hyped Powermatte Lip Pigments, alongside four each of the Velvet Matte Lip Pencils and Lipsticks in an array of shades and finishes.

Photo / Supplied.

M.A.C Boom Boom Wow Complete Advent Calendar, $380

Brimming with wow-worthy makeup is M.A.C’s merry treat, which is available from M.A.C counters and selected department stores nationwide. Inside, you’ll find mini lipsticks and liquid lip colour in matte, satin and amplified finishes, lip glosses, eyeshadows, mascara, brow gel, highlighter and setting spray. Extra points for its firework-frosted packaging, which makes for a pretty keepsake box after it's been emptied.

Photo / Supplied.

Sephora Collection Wild Wishes Limited-Edition Advent Calendar, $105

Take a walk on the wild side with Sephora’s jungle-themed advent calendar, which disguises 24 beauty essentials behind each little window. In amongst wild animals lie a mix of minis and full-sized lip products, eyeshadows, nail polishes, skincare, hair accessories and more.

Photo / Supplied.

Benefit Cosmetics Shake Your Beauty Minis Makeup Set, $135

Famed for its fun-loving approach to cosmetics, the design of Benefit’s Christmas advent calendar comes as no surprise. The pink pop art-inspired calendar is filled with 12 clutch-sized minis, including eye products, powders and primers.

Photo / Supplied.

Jo Malone London Advent Calendar, $610

Perhaps the most sophisticated beauty advent calendar of 2020 is Jo Malone London’s Townhouse, which is filled with 24 magical miniatures that are sure to make each December day a little more exciting. Containing a mix of colognes, travel-sized bath and body products, and miniature candles. Scents include the Christmassy kind like Pine & Eucalyptus and Sweet Almond & Macaroon, alongside year-long favourites like Peony & Blush Suede, Wood Sage & Sea Salt and Pomegranate Noir.

Photo / Supplied.

Lancome Advent Calendar, $299

Beauty advent calendars don’t get much better than this: a complete collection of makeup and skincare products. The rectangular box opens to reveal a Parisian streetscape complete with houses and a glittering Eiffel Tower. Add a touch of sparkle to your Christmas with 24 minis, ranging from Lancome’s iconic La Vie Est Belle perfume to its Hypnose mascara and Advanced Genefique Anti-Ageing Face Serum.

Photo / Supplied.

Dr Hauschka Christmas Advent Calendar, $189

Filled with 24 days of Dr Hauschka goodies, this advent calendar makes for an excellent gift for skincare junkies and natural beauty lovers alike. Each separate compartment contains a mini-sized version of one of Dr Hauschka’s best-sellers, along with one full-sized product to open on December 24.

Photo / Supplied.

L’Occitane En Provence Luxury Beauty Advent Calendar 2020, $180

Every year, L’Occitane releases its bountiful advent calendar, which houses minis of its best-selling skincare, fragrance and body care, along with new release products. Covering every area of the home and body, Viva loves L’Occitane’s Relaxing Pillow Mist, SOS Shine Hair Mask, Immortelle Precious Cream, Herbae par L’Occitane eau de parfum and Almond Crunchy Muesli Scrub.

Photo / Supplied.

Diptyque Advent Calendar, $685

Whether you’re buying for yourself, a friend or a loved one, Diptyque’s enchanting advent calendar features 25 little luxuries. Enjoy one full-sized 70g Sapinde Nuit candle, 11 35g candles in Diptyque’s most popular scents including Baies, Mimosa and Roses, two eau de toilettes, five eau de parfums, shower oil, a Do Son solid perfume, body products and two sets of three scented Christmas balls.

Photo / Supplied.

Lush 12 Days Of Christmas, $170

This 2020 Christmas exclusive contains 12 seasonally scented bath, shower and body products to keep the festive feeling going. Create bath art with one of Lush’s signature bubble bars or bath bombs, scrub-a-dub-dub with soaps, shower scrubs and shower gels, or luxuriate limbs in an all-over pamper session using body milk and body lotion.

Photo / Supplied.

Mecca Max Beauty-Full Days, $72

Get your glam on with 12 of Mecca Max’s highly pigmented treats – perfect for toting around in your clutch all party season. Discover Mecca’s signature bronzer, bronzing gel, cream blush, highlighting powder, eyeshadow, cream eyeshadow, illuminating primer, cream shadow, liquid shadow, plumping lip oil, lip liner, liquid lipstick, eye pencil and brow gel.

Photo / Supplied.

Mita Hair Accessories Advent Calendar 2020, $20

This kiwiana-themed hair accessory advent calendar is a novel delight to spy under the Christmas tree. Reveal a new hair accessory each day in the lead up to Christmas, including hair elastics, kink free spirals, clips and sparkly barrettes. Crafted from recyclable materials, Mita is encouraging recipients to upcycle the packaging after revealing the treat in each window, by using it to store jewellery or items for a sewing kit.

Photo / Supplied.

24 Days Of Clinique Advent Calendar, $189

Clinique’s 24-piece discovery set includes the best of the brand’s skincare and makeup range. Skincare treats include a three-step skincare system, products from Clinique’s best-selling Moisture Surge range, serums, masks and treatments. For makeup, peel back each door to unveil lip products, blush and brush, mascara and eyeliner. An added bonus is an aromatic perfume spray.

Photo / Supplied.

Limited-Edition Mecca 12 Days Of Luxury Beauty, $430

Eve Lom, Drunk Elephant, Diptyque, Byredo, and Hourglass are just a handful of the cult beauty brands hidden inside Mecca’s 12 Days of Luxury Beauty advent calendar. Expect everything from buttery creams for face and body, serums and sleeping masks, makeup, candles and more, in either mini or full-sized editions. An ideal gift for the beauty obsessive in your life (or stash for yourself).

Photo / Supplied.


