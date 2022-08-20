8 Cream Blushes To Give Winter Skin A Warm Glow

1/9

Look to one of these cream-based blush formulas for a dewy, flushed finish. Photo / Marissa Findlay for volume eight of Viva Magazine

Chantecaille Cheek Gelee Blush in the shade Vibrant, $78. For gel formula lovers or those with dry skin, the hydrating blush formula is a win. The sheer-to-medium finish creates a healthy natural flush and is great for those who like to wear blush on bare skin. With the bonus of being vegan and cruelty-free, this long-lasting product will brighten a dull complexion without looking overdone. Photo / Supplied

Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops, $61. In 2022, we’re demanding a lot more from our products. We want makeup that has thoughtful ingredients that care for our skin. This liquid blush bridges the gap between skincare and makeup to create a tinted, barrier-protective blush that gives a warm rosy finish. Add a few drops of the concentrated formula to your serum or moisturiser to create a bespoke blush catered to your skin's needs. Photo / Supplied

MCo Beauty Cheek & Lip Tint in the shade Dusk, $14. Tap into the monochromatic makeup trend by matching your lips to your cheeks. This multi-use product gives a sheer-to-medium finish and its thicker consistency helps to create a glass-skin glow. Perfect for touch-ups on the go, the screw-cap lid means it's safe in your bag while saving on space. Photo / Supplied

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in the shade Fuego Flush, $40. Fenty Beauty prides itself on its strong pigments and diverse shade range, however, its Cheeks out Freestyle Cream Blush boasts a sheer formula and is impossible to overdo. This forgiving product makes it easy to apply for those not used to working with strong pigments and helps create a natural-looking finish. The shade Fuego Flush brings a 60s-inspired orange glow and demonstrates the brand's playful approach to colour cosmetics. Photo / Supplied

Jane Iredale Glow Time Blush Stick in the shade Enchanted, $38. This multi-tasking blush stick can be used on lips, cheeks and body to create a healthful, radiant flush. Beautifully blendable, the formula promises strong colour pay-off, while its convenient format makes easy work of touching up your beauty look on-the-go. The formula is laced with jojoba seed oil, a known hydrator which helps to nourish and smooth skin. Photo / Supplied

Nars Liquid Blush in the shade Orgasm, $51. The Nars Orgasm Powder Blush has been an icon in the beauty world since its release in 1999. The recent liquid edition to the brand’s Orgasm line will suit those a little more familiar working with highly pigmented products, as the small bottle packs a punch. Less than a pump is enough to give both cheeks a dewy glow. Opt for the liquid version over the classic powder formula if you are looking for a more skin-like finish. Photo / Supplied

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in the shade Bliss, $37. Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez has had a few viral products, none more so than this blush, which seems to be eternally sold out due to its popularity on TikTok. If you do manage to get your hands on a bottle of the rare formula, you’ll be pleased to find the hype is warranted, the range of dewy and matte finish products are exceptionally pigmented. Photo / Supplied