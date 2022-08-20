8 Cream Blushes To Give Winter Skin A Warm Glow

Highlight your cheekbones with rosy pink and poppy peach

By Eva Wilson
Saturday Aug. 20, 2022
1/9

Look to one of these cream-based blush formulas for a dewy, flushed finish.

Photo / Marissa Findlay for volume eight of Viva Magazine

Chantecaille Cheek Gelee Blush in the shade Vibrant, $78.

For gel formula lovers or those with dry skin, the hydrating blush formula is a win. The sheer-to-medium finish creates a healthy natural flush and is great for those who like to wear blush on bare skin. With the bonus of being vegan and cruelty-free, this long-lasting product will brighten a dull complexion without looking overdone.

Photo / Supplied

Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops, $61.

In 2022, we’re demanding a lot more from our products. We want makeup that has thoughtful ingredients that care for our skin. This liquid blush bridges the gap between skincare and makeup to create a tinted, barrier-protective blush that gives a warm rosy finish. Add a few drops of the concentrated formula to your serum or moisturiser to create a bespoke blush catered to your skin's needs.

Photo / Supplied

MCo Beauty Cheek & Lip Tint in the shade Dusk, $14.

Tap into the monochromatic makeup trend by matching your lips to your cheeks. This multi-use product gives a sheer-to-medium finish and its thicker consistency helps to create a glass-skin glow. Perfect for touch-ups on the go, the screw-cap lid means it's safe in your bag while saving on space.

Photo / Supplied

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in the shade Fuego Flush, $40.

Fenty Beauty prides itself on its strong pigments and diverse shade range, however, its Cheeks out Freestyle Cream Blush boasts a sheer formula and is impossible to overdo. This forgiving product makes it easy to apply for those not used to working with strong pigments and helps create a natural-looking finish. The shade Fuego Flush brings a 60s-inspired orange glow and demonstrates the brand's playful approach to colour cosmetics.

Photo / Supplied

Jane Iredale Glow Time Blush Stick in the shade Enchanted, $38.

This multi-tasking blush stick can be used on lips, cheeks and body to create a healthful, radiant flush. Beautifully blendable, the formula promises strong colour pay-off, while its convenient format makes easy work of touching up your beauty look on-the-go. The formula is laced with jojoba seed oil, a known hydrator which helps to nourish and smooth skin.

Photo / Supplied

Nars Liquid Blush in the shade Orgasm, $51.

The Nars Orgasm Powder Blush has been an icon in the beauty world since its release in 1999. The recent liquid edition to the brand’s Orgasm line will suit those a little more familiar working with highly pigmented products, as the small bottle packs a punch. Less than a pump is enough to give both cheeks a dewy glow. Opt for the liquid version over the classic powder formula if you are looking for a more skin-like finish.

Photo / Supplied

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in the shade Bliss, $37.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez has had a few viral products, none more so than this blush, which seems to be eternally sold out due to its popularity on TikTok. If you do manage to get your hands on a bottle of the rare formula, you’ll be pleased to find the hype is warranted, the range of dewy and matte finish products are exceptionally pigmented.

Photo / Supplied

Makeup Revolution Superdewy Liquid Blush in the shade Flushing For You, $12.

This highly pigmented blush is sure to last the distance; a small drop on each cheek is enough to leave you blushing all day. This product is buildable and won’t separate when applied on top of foundation. The shade Flushing For You is a warm, peachy rose and can be used to add a natural flush to paler complexions when used sparingly.

Photo / Supplied Photo / Supplied


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Everything You Need To Recreate Euphoria's Mood-Boosting Makeup Looks

Famed for serving up beauty looks as addictive as its salacious storyline; the second season of Euphoria proves now's as good a...

Celebrity Makeup Artist Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury's Top Four Makeup Hacks

Ashleigh Cometti speaks to one of the beauty industry’s rising stars ahead of the highly anticipated launch of Charlotte Tilbur...

8 Beauty Editor-Approved Setting Powders To Lock Down Your Makeup

Whether translucent or tinted, pressed or loose, these makeup-setting formulas will stay by you

Bright & Brilliant New Year's Eve Makeup Looks

Eyes pull into focus, whether lined with high-shine hues, dressed in glitter or painted with glossy neons

Editor's pick

8 Hair Products For Locks That Just Want To Strengthen & Lengthen

By Ashleigh Cometti

Including a silky balm and a hair mask dubbed "liquid gold".

MUST READS

More Beauty

8 Cream Blushes To Give Winter Skin A Warm Glow

Hot Take: From BeReal Beauty To Royal Fashion, The Latest News In Style

8 Of The Best Stick Foundations For Every Budget & Skin Type

8 Ingestible Beauty Products To Ensure You're Good To Glow, From The Inside Out

Hot Take: Your Fashion & Beauty Refresher For The Week Of 08/08/22

Hot Take: Your Fashion & Beauty Refresher For The Week Of 01/08/22

Can Topical Skincare Match The Smoothing Effects Of Injectables?
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter