Chloe Grace Moretz's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Red Carpet Looks

She's dabbled in a plethora of beauty trends during her 14 years in the spotlight. Photos / Getty Images

2005 A 1000-watt smile and some loose curls was all that was needed for Chloe’s first red carpet appearance at The Amityville Horror world premiere in Hollywood in 2005. We have no doubt her mom helped a then eight-year-old Chloe achieve those perfect barrel curls. Photo / Getty Images

2011 Join us six years later in 2011, where Chloe was seen sporting a blunt lob to the Los Angeles’ premiere of Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never documentary. This was just the first of many times that Chloe’s hair length shifted gears from mermaid-worthy to short ‘n’ edgy and lucky for her she suits them both. The rest of her look was left (age appropriately, might we add) natural. Why hide imperfection-free, beautiful 14-year-old skin if you don’t have to? Photo / Getty Images

2012 Stepping into previously uncharted territory, Chloe opted for bronzed skin and subtle hints of purple eyeshadow at The Cinema Society and Phase 4 Films screening of Hick. Flecks of gold glitter peeped out from the inner corners of her eyes, and softly blended with purple eyeshadow on her upper and lower lash line. A dusting of peach blush across her angular cheekbones polished things off. Photo / Getty Images

2013 Duck face aside; it was exciting to see Chloe rock a darker version of her usual blonde with honey highlights and a darker root melt. Smoky charcoal eyeshadow and an all-black outfit cemented this look securely in rock star territory. The pouty star wasn’t giving off any of her usual happy-go-lucky vibes at this DoSomething.org charity event in 2013. Photo / Getty Images

2014 Her effervescent personality and ultra-blonde highlights returned a year later, where Chloe opted for a half-up/half-down hairstyle at her first-ever Met Gala. The Kick Ass actor wore a softened version of a silver and black smoky eye, paired with well-groomed brows and a slick of bubblegum lip gloss. Photo / Getty Images

2015 A vibrant red lip will always be a winner in our books, and this look from the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party is no exception. This red-orange shade complements Chloe’s porcelain complexion perfectly and is repeated in softer, stained versions of the shade across her cheeks and upper eyelids. Photo / Getty Images

2016 The 1970s called! An early adopter of the underliner trend (more on that later), Chloe flagged mascara in favour of using a burnished terracotta hue to define her lower waterline. A similar colour was repeated on her lips for uniformity. Her shag haircut and curtain fringe further reinforced the 70s vibe. Peace out, man. Photo / Getty Images

2017 Finding the right blue-toned red lipstick can prove a challenge, but Chloe manages to nail this shade, which offsets her porcelain visage perfectly. We can’t help but think she’s channeling a young Courtney Love with this look – peroxide hair with darkened roots and a bold lip were on high repeat. Photo / Getty Images

2018 Our roving fashion reporter Rosie Herdman spotted this beauty trend on the runway at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia earlier this month, but Chloe made pops of pastel colour cool before her time. Using her dress to inspire the colour palette, Chloe wore thick eyeliner across her upper lid in the same mint green shade as her dress, while the bursts of orange were reflected with her high-shine lipstick. Photo / Getty Images