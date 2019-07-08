Margot Robbie's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Red Carpet Looks

1/11

We look back at 10 years of Margot's best red carpet moments. Photos / Getty Images

2009 We’ve all been there — a tad too much bronzer coupled with plenty of silver eyeshadow to “open up our eyes a little”. A wide-eyed Margot made her first celebrity appearance at the L’Oreal Melbourne Fashion Festival in 2009, when she was still a prominent cast member on the Aussie TV show, Neighbours. It sounds ruthless, but we’re deducting more brownie points for the over-plucked brows and complexion flattening lip colour. But you’ve got to start somewhere, right? Photo / Getty Images

2010 Margot went all prom queen on us come 2010, with her tightly curled updo, perma-tan and rosy cheeks. She was at the 52nd TV Week Logie Awards at Melbourne’s Crown Casino. Photo / Getty Images

2011 As her star began to rise, so, too, did her beauty game. Margot dyed her formerly platinum locks a rich copper hue, which she then pulled back into a low-slung ponytail. Her dewy complexion was lifted with a burst of poppy pink on her cheeks and lips. We were glad to see she was finally introduced to brow pencil, too. Photo / Getty Images

2013 Va-va-voom! Margot opted for this vampish look at premiere in New York in 2013. Tousled blonde tresses and velvet matte skin were the order of the day, accentuated by smoky black eyeliner and her signature smize — cementing her status as a smouldering sex symbol. Photo / Getty Images

2014 How’s this for a complete 180-degree turn? Margot ditched the blonde in favour of a rich chocolate brown for the 2014 Academy Awards in Hollywood. Couple this with berry toned lips and lashings of mascara and the Focus actress oozed old Hollywood glamour. Photo / Getty Images

2015 The boomerang blonde returned to her roots a year later, opting for a honey hue and lopping lengths off to create a long bob. Bushy brows and a matte red lip had Margot sizzling at the 2015 Academy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

2016 Margot gave her best Oscar statuette impression in 2016, dressing in a full-length gold snake print dress. Her fuss-free hairdo gave us all hope, looking more like a wash-and-wear style than a preened red carpet look (although we’re sure plenty of effort went into creating this kind of finish). Margot’s makeup was relatively fuss-free too, with a perfected, dewy base, pinky-nude lipstick and a daub of white eyeshadow in the inner corners of her eyes. Photo / Getty Images

2017 We’re suckers for a good neon eye look, and Margot’s punchy bright yellow eyeshadow at the premiere of Goodbye Christopher Robin was no exception. A wash of yellow shadow up towards her brow bone helped to echo the buttercup hue, and swirls of rose blue adorned the apples of her cheeks. Margot must have taken a leaf out of Kim Kardashian’s book on the hair front, with this wet look style being one of the reality TV star’s go-to hairdos. Photo / Getty Images

2018 This hairdo reminds us of all the times we’ve gone to have a shower and throw our hair up in a bun, only to wish we had plans because the bun looks that good. Margot sported a twisted topknot wrapped with a thick velvet ribbon at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards in 2018. Thick black eyeliner dressed her upper eyelids, and a caramel lipgloss added a pretty sheen to lips. Photo / Getty Images