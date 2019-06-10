Reese Witherspoon's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Red Carpet Looks

With season two of the hit HBO drama hitting TV screens today, we look back at the Big Little Lies co-producer and star’s best red carpet beauty moments

By Ashleigh Cometti
Monday June 10, 2019
1/12

She's spent more than 25 years in the spotlight, and her star only continues to rise.

Photos / Getty Images

1993

A fresh-faced Reese beamed at one of her first-ever red carpet appearances in 1993. The 17-year-old looked every bit the 1990s kid with her barely-there brows, crisp white blouse and Wayfarer-style sunglasses, but dressed things up a little with a lick of crimson lipstick.

Photo / Getty Images

2010

Ah – here’s the Reese we know and love. Bottle blonde and showing off that Los Angeles tan, the Legally Blonde star sizzled at the Vera Wang x Vogue party. Shimmering bronze eyeshadow and a glossy taupe lip solidified her California-cool look.

Photo / Getty Images

2011

Reese looked like every bit the Hollywood icon at the 83rd annual Academy Awards in 2011, courtesy of a coiffed updo and sophisticated smoky eye. The faux pony was achieved by using a separate hair piece to create the illusion of luscious, flowing locks.

Photo / Getty Images

2012

Another day, another high kilowatt smile. Reese debuted her finger fringe and choppy bangs at the premiere of This Means War in London in 2012, flanked by co-stars Chris Pine and Tom Hardy.

Photo / Getty Images

2013

The lady sure does love a glamour wave. Her creamy blonde tresses were separated into a deep side parting, with undulating curls spilling over her right shoulder at the 85th annual Academy Awards. A wash of powder blue eyeshadow and winged liner defined her eyes, while her defined cheekbones popped under a swirl of pink blush.

Photo / Getty Images

2014

The bangs were back in 2014, when Reese stepped out sporting a much shorter ‘do at the Great American Songbook event. Her tousled locks sat just above her shoulders, in a fresh and fun cut we hadn’t seen the actress, producer and businesswoman wear before.

Photo / Getty Images

2015

Not usually one to dabble in an all-out smoky eye, we were surprised to spy Reese in this black and silver eye look at the 26th annual Producers Guild of America Awards in 2015. She kept the rest of her beauty look relatively pared back, with a low slung ponytail and a swipe of pink lip gloss.

Photo / Getty Images

2016

Let’s all take a minute to appreciate that contour. Her already striking jawline appeared even more so when sculpted below her cheekbones and under her chin at the 88th annual Academy Awards. Gilt and cream eyeshadow didn’t detract from her perfected, glowing skin, nor did the red satin-finish lipstick.

Photo / Getty Images

2017

Glowing, healthy skin was the hero of this beauty look. Reese was radiant at the premiere of HBO’s Big Little Lies in 2017. Her softly bronzed visage and sunset-inspired eye look have us yearning for some summer sun.

Photo / Getty Images

2018

Harking back to her Legally Blonde days, bombshell waves and hot pink lips were Reese’s look du jour at the 29th annual Producers Guild Awards in 2018. Her signature cheesy smile completed the look.

Photo / Getty Images

2019

This picture accurately represents our faces when we thought Reese had traded in her honey looks for shoulder-length, chestnut brown hair last month. Fear not, the actress was simply sporting a brunette wig on set while filming her upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston.

Photo / Getty Images

Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Actress Emma Watson's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Red Carpet Looks

Ahead of her 29th birthday later this month, we reveal Emma’s most bewitching beauty looks

Actress Sophie Turner's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Red Carpet Looks

From flame-haired maiden to ice queen – her dramatic hair transformation is quite the Sansa Stark contrast

Chloe Grace Moretz's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Red Carpet Looks

From Hollywood cutie to bona fide style star, we chart Chloe Grace Moretz’s best beauty looks ahead of her visit to New Zealand...

Actress Emilia Clarke's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Red Carpet Looks

The mother of dragons has had the mother of all beauty evolutions – discover our favourite beauty looks ahead of the hit HBO se...

Must Reads

More Beauty & Wellbeing

Reese Witherspoon's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Red Carpet Looks

Fragrances Inspired By Your Favourite Drink

It's Official, Sephora Is Bringing A Travelling Beauty Bus To New Zealand

Breakout Stage Actor Roxanne Sarkari's Beauty Routine

10 At-Home Face Peels To Add To Your Beauty Routine

Violinist Rimma Benyumova’s Beauty Routine

Chloe Grace Moretz's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Red Carpet Looks

Burnt Out? These Two New Wellness Offerings Could Be Just The Ticket

UK Beauty Blogger Salwa Rahman's Beauty Routine

3 Top Beauty Trends From Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter