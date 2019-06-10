Reese Witherspoon's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Red Carpet Looks

1/12

She's spent more than 25 years in the spotlight, and her star only continues to rise. Photos / Getty Images

1993 A fresh-faced Reese beamed at one of her first-ever red carpet appearances in 1993. The 17-year-old looked every bit the 1990s kid with her barely-there brows, crisp white blouse and Wayfarer-style sunglasses, but dressed things up a little with a lick of crimson lipstick. Photo / Getty Images

2010 Ah – here’s the Reese we know and love. Bottle blonde and showing off that Los Angeles tan, the Legally Blonde star sizzled at the Vera Wang x Vogue party. Shimmering bronze eyeshadow and a glossy taupe lip solidified her California-cool look. Photo / Getty Images

2011 Reese looked like every bit the Hollywood icon at the 83rd annual Academy Awards in 2011, courtesy of a coiffed updo and sophisticated smoky eye. The faux pony was achieved by using a separate hair piece to create the illusion of luscious, flowing locks. Photo / Getty Images

2012 Another day, another high kilowatt smile. Reese debuted her finger fringe and choppy bangs at the premiere of This Means War in London in 2012, flanked by co-stars Chris Pine and Tom Hardy. Photo / Getty Images

2013 The lady sure does love a glamour wave. Her creamy blonde tresses were separated into a deep side parting, with undulating curls spilling over her right shoulder at the 85th annual Academy Awards. A wash of powder blue eyeshadow and winged liner defined her eyes, while her defined cheekbones popped under a swirl of pink blush. Photo / Getty Images

2014 The bangs were back in 2014, when Reese stepped out sporting a much shorter ‘do at the Great American Songbook event. Her tousled locks sat just above her shoulders, in a fresh and fun cut we hadn’t seen the actress, producer and businesswoman wear before. Photo / Getty Images

2015 Not usually one to dabble in an all-out smoky eye, we were surprised to spy Reese in this black and silver eye look at the 26th annual Producers Guild of America Awards in 2015. She kept the rest of her beauty look relatively pared back, with a low slung ponytail and a swipe of pink lip gloss. Photo / Getty Images

2016 Let’s all take a minute to appreciate that contour. Her already striking jawline appeared even more so when sculpted below her cheekbones and under her chin at the 88th annual Academy Awards. Gilt and cream eyeshadow didn’t detract from her perfected, glowing skin, nor did the red satin-finish lipstick. Photo / Getty Images

2017 Glowing, healthy skin was the hero of this beauty look. Reese was radiant at the premiere of HBO’s Big Little Lies in 2017. Her softly bronzed visage and sunset-inspired eye look have us yearning for some summer sun. Photo / Getty Images

2018 Harking back to her Legally Blonde days, bombshell waves and hot pink lips were Reese’s look du jour at the 29th annual Producers Guild Awards in 2018. Her signature cheesy smile completed the look. Photo / Getty Images