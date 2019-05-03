Add An Artful Air To Your Dressing Table With These Sculptural Fragrances

Each has a floral fragrance that would be well-received, says Janetta Mackay, with an eye to Mother’s Day

By Janetta Mackay
Friday May 3, 2019
1/14

Amouage Imitation Woman 100ml eau de parfum $515.

Angel Eau Croisiere 50ml eau de toilette limited edition $110.

Bulgari Rose Goldea 90ml eau de parfum $230.

Chloe Nomade 50ml eau de toilette $125.

Floral Street Neon Rose 50ml eau de parfum $118.

Gucci Guilty Pour Femme 50ml eau de parfum $150.

L’Eau d’Issey Pure 50ml Petale de Nectar eau de toilette $139.

Kenzo World Florale 50ml eau de toilette $129.

Lancome La Vie Est Belle En Rose 50ml eau de parfum $141.

Miu Miu Twist 50ml eau de parfum $155.

Paco Rabanne Pure XS for Her 50ml eau de parfum $140.

Giorgio Armani Si Fiori 50ml eau de parfum $179.

Sisley Izia 30ml eau de parfum $140.

Tocca Isabel 50ml eau de parfum $130.

Stockists: From selected department stores and pharmacies unless otherwise stated; Sisley from Smith & Caughey’s Queen St store, or Smithandcaugheys.co.nz; Floral Street and Tocca from Meccabeauty.co.nz; Amouage from World Beauty or Worldbrand.co.nz.

Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy On Acting, Equality And Her Beauty Ethos

How British-Argentine actress Anya Taylor-Joy is using her public platform for good

Jo Malone London's New Collection Transforms Weeds Into Wild Fragrances

How do you turn a weed into something everyone wants? We talk to a team of skilled perfumers about Jo Malone London's new Wild ...

10 Natural Perfumes For Fragrance Fans To Try

The interest in crafted fragrances made without synthetic aromas and fixatives is fast growing

Must Reads

More Beauty & Wellbeing

Add An Artful Air To Your Dressing Table With These Sculptural Fragrances

Singer Kendall Elise’s Beauty Routine

Mum's The Word: Stylish Gifts To Give This Mother's Day

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy On Acting, Equality And Her Beauty Ethos

7 Rich and Creamy Moisturisers For Silky Soft Skin

Jo Malone On The Difficult Decision to Walk Away From Her Namesake Company

Musical Theatre Star Elise McCann’s Beauty Routine

Dancing With The Stars' Carolyn Taylor’s Beauty Routine

The Rise Of The Life-Changing 'Power Half Hour'

How To: DIY Your Wedding Day Makeup

View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter