Anne Hathaway's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Red Carpet Looks

Anne Hathaway's beauty evolution is a real life fairytale. Photos / Getty Images

2001 All together now: ‘aww’. Anne channeled her character, Princess Mia, at the premiere of The Princess Diaries in 2001. It’s clear her princess makeover stuck, Anne’s beauty look is a world away from frizzy-haired girl who appeared in the earlier scenes of the film. A chic chignon, minimal makeup and a glossy pout comprised this pretty-yet-youthful look. Photo / Getty Images

2005 Talk about a glow up! A mere four years later, Anne smouldered at the 2005 Amfar and Acria gala in New York. Tousled hair, a perfected complexion, glossed red lip and a pop of gilt eyeshadow in her inner corners had Anne looking every bit the starlet. Photo / Getty Images

2012 Anne oozed all kinds of clout at the Les Miserables premiere in 2012. Part power pose, part striking haircut, the actor shed her girl-next-door image with her compelling performance as impoverished single mother Fantine. Her newly cropped locks were styled into a deep side parting, and set into place with shine spray. For makeup, a matte red lip and a lick of liquid eyeliner ensured all eyes remained firmly on her. Photo / Getty Images

2013 It was unsurprising that Anne added to her trophy cupboard the following year, after taking home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Les Miserables. Anne’s cropped ‘do remained, albeit slightly lighter in colour this time, while her porcelain skin was offset by a soft pink blush and matching lipstick. Photo / Getty Images

2015 Little Red Riding Hood, who? Anne proved that gold hoods were the look du jour at the 2015 Met Gala, themed ‘China Through The Looking Glass’. Her jet black hair was swept into a deep side parting and nestled under her hood, while fluffy lashes and brows maintained a doe-eyed look. Photo / Getty Images

2016 The Alice Through The Looking Glass star dabbled in the balyage trend a year later, with baby lights lifting the ends of her chocolate brown hair to a caramel hue. This was a less polished hair look for the prim and proper actress, but looked glamorous all the same. Photo / Getty Images

2018 At the 22nd annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner, Anne debuted a decidedly fiery new ‘do, with copper locks swept into a high chignon. The actress was being honoured at the dinner for her contribution to the arts, and judging from the knowing smile splashed across her face — she was pretty damn proud of herself, too. A crème finish lipstick and glowing skin added to the actress’ angelic appearance. Photo / Getty Images