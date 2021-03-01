Runway To Real Life: 6 Inspiring Beauty Looks To Boost Your Mood

1/6

DIOR Immortalised on film by Italian film-maker Matteo Garrone was Dior’s couture SS21 collection, which sought to celebrate the divine arts of which Christian Dior himself was said to be a fan. This was communicated through the ethereal, gilded beauty look created by the house’s creative and image director Peter Philips. Eyes pulled into focus with Philips painting a halo of satiny gold on the eyelid and inner corner, which popped against a velvety, perfected complexion. Hairstylist Guido Palau twisted and wound hair around the head like a crown before gathering it at the nape of the neck. A handful of models wore tiaras studded with raw crystals, and others wore berets with veils. TRY IT WITH: Dior 5 Couleurs Couture Palette in the shade 579 Jungle, $127. Photo / Supplied

CHANEL Chanel’s spring/summer 2021 haute couture runway show saw the Grand Palais in Paris transformed into a whimsical garden complete with fresh rose petals strewn across the floor, verdant arches and ponies aplenty. From ponies to ponytails, models wore their hair slicked back into a low-slung ponytail secured at the nape of the neck, a look dreamed up by hairstylist Damien Boissinot. Some wore intricate floral and pearl headpieces, proving flower crowns need not be reserved for festivals only. For face, makeup artist Lucia Pica dressed up mattified skin with diffused shades of warm rust and espresso-shot browns, freshened up with illuminating highlighter across the high points of the face. Brows were fluffed and lashes left bare for a youthful beauty look that appears straight out of a fairytale. TRY IT WITH: Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick, $85. Photo / Supplied

FENDI Designer Kim Jones’ Fendi couture debut was memorable for myriad reasons – not least the star-studded line-up which included famous faces like Demi Moore, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss. Metallic finishes and sleek finger waves were the order of the day, which were equally as glitzy as the garments shown on the catwalk. Celebrity hairstylist Sam McKnight pulled model’s finger waves back with Venetian glass combs, allowing for the house’s collarbone-dusting earrings to shine, while a gunmetal grey smoky eye by makeup artist Peter Philips dressed up eyelids. TRY IT WITH: Laura Mercier Smoky Eye Liner Brush, $53. Photo / Supplied

GIAMBATTISTA VALLI It was a look that would make even Brigitte Bardot jealous at Giambattista Valli’s SS21 couture presentation. Echoing the same enormity with which the Italian designer’s creations are synonymous, French hairstylist Odile Gilbert created 1960s-inspired, mega-high up-dos that hark back to the days of Benedetta Barzini and Marisa Berenson. Each was adorned with flower appliques and bows, adding a sculptural element that towered high above models’ heads and didn’t get lost amongst voluminous skirts and sleeves. TRY IT WITH: Reliquia Thora Clip, $56. Photo / Supplied

VALENTINO It was all-out extravagance at Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Valentino SS21 couture show, which was held inside Rome’s opulent Galleria Colonna. She’s famed for not doing anything by halves, which is why we were hardly surprised to learn that the makeup maestro behind this glittery masterpiece was none other than Dame Pat McGrath. Models took to the runway with every inch of skin covered in bright gold glitter, while others received a bold swish of shimmer on their temples or eyelids. Hair was simple yet impactful – hairstylist Guido Palau parted model’s hair in the centre and ironed long, straight strands which hung beautifully over their shoulders. TRY IT WITH: Pat McGrath Labs Mthrshp Mega: Celestial Divinity Eyeshadow Palette, $161. Photo / Supplied