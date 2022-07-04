7 Cult Classic Mascaras To Take Your Lashes To New Heights

What does it take for a mascara to hit cult status? A lash-extending, zero-clumping, long-wearing formula, that's what

By Ashleigh Cometti
Monday July 4, 2022
From luxury buys to supermarket go-to's, the best mascaras don’t cost the earth. All they need to do is make lashes look like fanned-out falsies without flaking, crusting or clumping. Scroll through for our top picks of products to try this winter.

Byredo Mascara in the shade Space Black, $78

Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara, $47

Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara, $65

Milk Makeup Kush Mascara, $45

MCo Beauty Double Ended Fibre Lash Mascara, $24

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara in the shade Blackest Black, $32

Urban Decay Perversion Mascara 4ml, $23


Whether your lashes are of the short and spiky variety, or you naturally possess the kind of long, dark kind that render tinting a pointless exercise, there are countless mascaras out there to suit.  

But every so often comes a formula so good that it shoots to popularity, flying off the shelves and taking pride of place // becoming a mainstay in beauty routines the world over.  

Many tried-and-true tubes have TikTok to thank for their cult status (we see you, Maybelline) while others receive rave reviews on department store websites and in nightclub bathrooms.  

If there’s one thing we know for certain, it’s that when you finally find the right mascara for the shape of your eyes, the quality of your lashes, the look you want to achieve and the type of wand you prefer, it’s sure to be a life-long union.  

