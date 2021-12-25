20 Waterproof Mascaras That Won't Smudge Or Flake

Make a splash with these summer-ready formulas, with the added benefits of volumising, lengthening and curling

By Ashleigh Cometti
Saturday Dec. 25, 2021
Avoid a makeup meltdown this summer by switching out your regular mascara for one of these swim, sweat and humidity-proof formulas.

Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara Waterproof 01, $55.

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara Waterproof, $30.

Dior Diorshow Waterproof Buildable Volum Lash Extension Effect Mascara, $66.

Estee Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Waterproof Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara, $69.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof, $43.

M.A.C Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara, $44.

Ere Perez Avocado Waterproof Mascara, $38.

Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Mascara, $43.

Clinique High Impact Extreme Waterproof Mascara, $48.

Sephora Size Up Waterproof Mascara, $24.

Nudestix Vegan Splashproof Mascara, $49.

Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Waterproof Mascara, $66.

Australis Fake It! Waterproof Mascara, $20.

Revlon Volume Length Mascara Waterproof, $29.

L’Oreal Paris Paradise Waterproof Mascara, $28.

Maybelline Great Lash Waterproof Mascara, $17.

Tarte Lights, Camera, Splashes 4-In-1 Waterproof Mascara, $40.

Clarins Wonder Perfect Mascara 4D Waterproof, $55.

e.l.f Waterproof Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara, $10.

Wet N Wild Mega Protein Waterproof Mascara, $7.


