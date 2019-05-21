3 Top Beauty Trends We Gleaned From Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

Switch up your style with our top picks of the most wearable runway beauty looks

By Ashleigh Cometti
Tuesday May 21, 2019
1/6

P.E. NATION

The M.A.C team faked a post-workout flush using a combination of Prep + Prime Softening Lotion, Prep + Prime Fix+ and Prep + Prime Essential Oils to hydrate and prep skin for flawless foundation application. Strobe Cream was applied across the high points of the face like the cheekbones, bridge of the nose and upper forehead for extra glow factor.

Photo / Captured on an iPhone XS using Portrait Mode

P.E. NATION

This minimal makeup look was lifted with a stain of colour in the form of lipstick in the shade Smoked Almond across the eyelids and along the lower lash line. Look closer and you’ll note a glint of gold pigment in the corner of the eye, created using loose pigment powder mixed with a water-based mixing medium for a creamy, gilt finish.

Photo / Captured on an iPhone XS using Portrait Mode

ALICE MCCALL

Reviving retro beauty trends was the order of the day at Alice McCall, with models sporting a 1970s shag haircut, chocolate brown lip made famous in the 1990s, and hair accessories that appear plucked from the early noughties. The design brief for this makeup look drew inspiration from the Teddy Girls of the 1960s – striking the perfect balance between Jane Birkin and Twiggy.

Photo / Captured on an iPhone XS using Portrait Mode

ALICE MCCALL

Layer upon layer of wispy 35 Lashes in shades of black and brown were applied by the M.A.C team to create a softer riff on the iconic 1960s wide-eyed look. Eyes were defined with the addition of an eye pencil in the shade Coffee along the lower waterline, which was lightly smudged for a more lived-in, rebellious look. A barely-there complexion was created by pressing Face and Body Foundation into skin, and a touch of Studio Finish Concealer was used only where needed. Lipstick in the dirty nude shade Act Natural polished things off.

Photo / Captured on an iPhone XS using Portrait Mode

BEC + BRIDGE

If the thought of neon eyeshadow makes you shudder, then let us introduce you to Bec + Bridge’s take on the high saturation trend. Precise placement of shades of buttery yellow, mint, ice blue, tangerine and lavender in the inner and outer corner of the eye offers the right pop of colour without being OTT – thanks to the rest of the face being left neutral. The M.A.C team blended Paintsticks and Lipmixes to create several vibrant hues, and applied these custom mixes to eyes using a small brush to pack colour on and a fluffy brush to soften the edges.

Photo / Captured on an iPhone XS using Portrait Mode

BEC + BRIDGE

The rest of the look adhered to the vibrant, surfer girl design brief, thanks to models' dewy, sun-kissed skin and boyish, fluffy brows, which worked harmoniously with the neon pastel eye look.

Photo / Captured on an iPhone XS using Portrait Mode

If you’ve been following every outfit to swish, sashay and strut down the runway as part of our Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia recap, then you should have guessed this gallery was coming.

The Viva beauty team is well versed in picking out the best beauty trends to spring up on the runway, and Sydney’s biggest week in fashion certainly did not disappoint.

From P.E. Nation to Alice McCall and Bec + Bridge, discover our picks of this year’s most wearable runway beauty looks as created by the team at M.A.C Cosmetics and captured on an iPhone XS using Portrait Mode.

Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

New Faces To Watch From Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

Globe-trotting New Zealand stylist Chloe Hill from Cool Pretty Cool shares her favourite up-and-coming models from last week's ...

6 Things to Know about Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia

The week of runway shows kicks off in Sydney - here's what you should know

Highlights From Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2018

Fashion editor Dan Ahwa rounds up his highlights from the collections in Sydney

Our Favourite Runway Looks from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

Writer and fashion assistant Rosie Herdman shares her highlights from the Resort 2020 collections in Sydney

Galleries

Met Gala 2019: Camp Style Icons Over The Years

Met Gala 2019: Camp Style Icons Over The Years

20 Of The Most Iconic Royal Bridal Beauty Looks Of All Time

20 Of The Most Iconic Royal Bridal Beauty Looks Of All Time

Redefine Indulgence With 10 Modern Beauty Buys Under $100

Redefine Indulgence With 10 Modern Beauty Buys Under $100

Beauty Looks We Love - 8 Ways To Wear Backstage Looks From Paris & Berlin

We challenge you to try this year’s top unisex beauty trends, as spotted at Paris Fashion Week Me...

Celebrity Beauty Looks We Love – The Back To Work Edition

In a hair rut? Take your cues from these celebs like Olivia Wilde and Lady Gaga to inspire your o...

Christmas Gift Guide: What To Give The Busy Professional In Your Life

For the multi-tasker and the career-driven, sharpen their focus with some useful tools to inspire...

Christmas Gift Guide: What To Give The Health & Wellness Guru In Your Life

For those who like to treat their body like a temple, here are a few ideas for radiating positive...

13 Beauty Christmas Crackers We Can't Wait To Pull

Choose a beauty cracker this Christmas, not one with a paper hat, a plastic toy and an old joke, ...

What To Wear To A Summer Wedding

What To Wear To A Summer Wedding
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter