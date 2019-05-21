3 Top Beauty Trends We Gleaned From Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

1/6

P.E. NATION The M.A.C team faked a post-workout flush using a combination of Prep + Prime Softening Lotion, Prep + Prime Fix+ and Prep + Prime Essential Oils to hydrate and prep skin for flawless foundation application. Strobe Cream was applied across the high points of the face like the cheekbones, bridge of the nose and upper forehead for extra glow factor. Photo / Captured on an iPhone XS using Portrait Mode

P.E. NATION This minimal makeup look was lifted with a stain of colour in the form of lipstick in the shade Smoked Almond across the eyelids and along the lower lash line. Look closer and you’ll note a glint of gold pigment in the corner of the eye, created using loose pigment powder mixed with a water-based mixing medium for a creamy, gilt finish. Photo / Captured on an iPhone XS using Portrait Mode

ALICE MCCALL Reviving retro beauty trends was the order of the day at Alice McCall, with models sporting a 1970s shag haircut, chocolate brown lip made famous in the 1990s, and hair accessories that appear plucked from the early noughties. The design brief for this makeup look drew inspiration from the Teddy Girls of the 1960s – striking the perfect balance between Jane Birkin and Twiggy. Photo / Captured on an iPhone XS using Portrait Mode

ALICE MCCALL Layer upon layer of wispy 35 Lashes in shades of black and brown were applied by the M.A.C team to create a softer riff on the iconic 1960s wide-eyed look. Eyes were defined with the addition of an eye pencil in the shade Coffee along the lower waterline, which was lightly smudged for a more lived-in, rebellious look. A barely-there complexion was created by pressing Face and Body Foundation into skin, and a touch of Studio Finish Concealer was used only where needed. Lipstick in the dirty nude shade Act Natural polished things off. Photo / Captured on an iPhone XS using Portrait Mode

BEC + BRIDGE If the thought of neon eyeshadow makes you shudder, then let us introduce you to Bec + Bridge’s take on the high saturation trend. Precise placement of shades of buttery yellow, mint, ice blue, tangerine and lavender in the inner and outer corner of the eye offers the right pop of colour without being OTT – thanks to the rest of the face being left neutral. The M.A.C team blended Paintsticks and Lipmixes to create several vibrant hues, and applied these custom mixes to eyes using a small brush to pack colour on and a fluffy brush to soften the edges. Photo / Captured on an iPhone XS using Portrait Mode