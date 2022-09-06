11 Purple Shampoos & Masques To Banish Brassiness

1/12

Over time, blonde, highlighted or grey hair will naturally turn from the bright blonde you left the salon with to a warmer shade muddied with hints of yellow or orange. Purple shampoos, conditioners and masks all use the magic of colour theory to remove brassiness from blonde hair and freshen up faded locks. Keep scrolling for our top picks of products suited to blonde or grey hair.

Kerastase Blond Absolu Masque Ultra-Violet, $74. The Kerastase Blond Absolu Masque Ultra-Violet is perfect for those who want nourishment from their toner. The purple pigment in violet toning products can leave already compromised bleached hair feeling dried out. To fight this, Kerastase has incorporated hyaluronic acid into their Blond Absolu range. This addition allows you to tone and condition without fear of withered results. Conditioning products generally work as gentle toners, so this mask is best used in conjunction with the Ultra-Violet shampoo from the Blond Absolu range. Photo / Supplied

Goldwell Dualsenses Blonde and Highlights, $50. The Goldwell Dualsenses Blonde and Highlights Trio works as a system to maintain fresh cool-toned colour. This set allows you to bypass the extra step of toning by building it into your routine. The shampoo, conditioner and mask are all tinted a soft lavender, pale enough to be suitable for regular use, and those with hair naturally grey or white will be safe to use this line without risking a semi-permanent purple rinse. Photo / Supplied

Olaplex 4P, $61. The pale packaging of the Olaplex 4P is a lavender herring — this shampoo is packed with a deep violet pigment. Olaplex 4P has the brawn to fight off stubborn warm tones in darker blondes, but be wary as it can also cause unwanted purple hues in porous hair without careful application. Lighter blondes do run the risk of staining their hair with this formula. Be sure to lather the product in your hands before applying it to your hair to avoid patchy results. Olaplex 4P will also stain ungloved hands temporarily, so investing in a pack of gloves is well worth it. Photo / Supplied

Fudge Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Violet Toning Shampoo, $25. Fudge Clean Blonde was one of the first purple shampoos to make a name for itself as a real-deal at-home toner. An updated and less drying version has been released that is more suited to its bleached blonde demographic — Fudge Clean Blonde Damage Rewind. The Fudge Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Toning Shampoo is sulphate-free, colour safe and just as pigmented as the original. Lather the shampoo at your scalp and let the product wash through the ends as you rinse to avoid patchy results. The ends of your hair tend to be more porous and will pick up colour easier than your roots. If you're still having trouble with colour grabbing to your ends, try using it in conjunction with their purple conditioner in the same range. Photo / Supplied

KMS Colour Vitality Blonde Shampoo, $30. KMS Colour Vitality Blonde Shampoo addresses damage through its use of AHAs. Like in skin care, the lactic and malic acids in this product help to resurface the scalp to allow healthy and strong hair growth. KMS uses a blue pigment, although it appears purple in the bottle, to target brassiness, and is delicate enough to be used as your everyday shampoo. KMS also smells fantastic, leading with fresh floral and citrus notes. Photo / Supplied

John Frieda Violet Crush Toning Mask, $17. Applying an even layer of the John Frieda Violet Crush Toning Mask allows you to hydrate and tone in one hit. Unlike a regular mask, which is only applied to the mid-lengths and ends, it is best to saturate the hair root to tip with Violet Crush to get an even colour result. Let it sit for up to 5 minutes before rinsing to reveal soft and toned results. Use each wash until you have reached the tone of hair you want, and then reduce its use to once a week to maintain. And remember, skip the conditioner when using a mask. Photo / Supplied

Tigi Bedhead Dumb Blonde, $27. If you like to have a bit of fun with your products, the Bedhead range by Tigi might be the one for you. The Dumb Blonde Purple Toning Shampoo smells like melted pineapple ice blocks and leaves a lingering scent in your hair, even after rinsing. Although not the strongest shampoo in the line-up, Dumb Blonde will still tone to a cool blonde with frequent use and is a safe option for those who don't want to risk patchy purple hair (or shower walls). Photo / Supplied

Evo Fabuloso Platinum Blonde Colour Boosting Treatment, $47. The Evo Fabuloso Platinum Blonde Colour Boosting Treatment is a 3-minute mask that smooths and hydrates while removing brassy tones from blonde hair. An even coat of Fabuloso will bring out the brilliance of blonde highlights and all-over colour. The Fabuloso range not only has classic violet toners for platinum blonde hair, but also light beige and caramel options for blondes looking to add warmth to their hair. Evo Fabuloso recommends using gloves with their toner range to avoid stained hands. Photo / Supplied

De Lorenzo Instant Illumin8 Shampoo, $28. De Lorenzo Instant Illumin8 Shampoo is a toning shampoo that works using a blue-violet pigment, targeting warmer orange tones as well as yellow. Darker blondes or lightened brunettes will see a greater reduction of brassiness when using indigo-based toners over violet, as orange and blue are located opposite each other on the colour wheel. Instant Illumin8 shampoo protects from the sun's ultraviolet rays through its use of Baobab protein and brightens with Chamomile and Wine Extracts. Photo / Supplied

Sexy Hair Bright Blonde Purple Shampoo, $35. Sexy Hair Bright Blonde is another shampoo that balances strength with moisture, to create a twice-a-week toner that won't leave your hair feeling parched. The Sexy Hair blonde range tones without over-stripping the hair using its blend of carefully selected (and omitted) ingredients; the range is sulphate-free and formulated with honey, chamomile and quinoa. Sexy Hair Bright Blonde is available in 1000ml bottles, making it an economical choice for life-long blondes. Photo / Supplied