Beyoncé's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Looks

We round-up almost 20 years of head-turning looks from the superstar. Photos / Getty Images

2000 Before she was Queen Bey, Beyoncé was one-third of popular late 1990s girl group, Destiny’s Child. Flanked by fellow singers Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Beyoncé dipped herself in body glitter at the 9th annual MTV Movie Awards in 2000. Baby lights, pencil thin brows and generous helpings of lip gloss were all popular red carpet beauty choices among celebs at the time. Photo / Getty Images

2010 10 years later and still equally as sparkly, Beyoncé turned up the glam factor at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in 2010, sporting glitter extensions interspersed at intervals throughout her blonde locks. Having embraced the underliner trend, Beyoncé opted for a smoky black hue on her upper eyelids, complemented by an eye-brightening gold shade on her lower waterline. Photo / Getty Images

2011 Looking every bit the Southern Belle at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, the songstress wore her ombre locks teased to one side and pulled into a low-slung ponytail. The Texan star glowed and for good reason – her performance of Love On Top during the awards proved the perfect time to pull back her shimmering Dolce & Gabbana blazer to reveal her new baby bump. Photo / Getty Images

2012 Beyoncé kept things simple at the 2012 Met Gala, themed ‘Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations’, letting her Givenchy haute couture gown do the talking instead. Winged eyeliner framed the star’s almond-shape peepers, while a peachy gloss complemented her complexion perfectly. A sleek and flowing ponytail trailed down her back. Photo / Getty Images

2013 A highlight in any pop star’s career (except maybe Rihanna’s) is their Super Bowl Halftime performance. Beyoncé lit up the stage at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans in 2013, wearing a bold smoky eye and an ornate leather body suit. Her ample curls did a great job of staying in place as she flicked, whipped, and swished her hair about as she so often does. Photo / Getty Images

2014 The voluminous curls had disappeared a year later, and in their place came an ombre lob instead. Beyoncé channeled her Sasha Fierce alter ego at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in 2014, sizzling with a smudged smoky eye and burnished red lips. Photo / Getty Images

2015 We’re guessing Beyoncé had to make space on her mantelpiece after picking up not one but three Grammy Awards in 2015. Smiling like the Cheshire cat in the winner’s room, we were pleased to see her tresses had ‘magically’ regrown to their former length. She kept the rest of her beauty look simple, with a wash of gold over her eyelids and a pretty pink shade on lips to finish. Photo / Getty Images

2016 Beyoncé’s love affair with Givenchy haute couture continued at the 2016 Met Gala (in fact, Givenchy is the only designer she’s worn to the Met since 2012). The latex gown must have been a bit tricky to walk around in, given the star was followed around by a minder whose sole job it was to pull down the front and sides of her gown. Baby lights around her face lifted her complexion, while a rich emerald eyeshadow made for a truly striking smoky eye look. Photo / Getty Images

2017 Mother muse! Beyoncé announced her second pregnancy with this iconic snap, which quickly exploded all over Instagram and the Twitter-sphere. Under her mint green veil, Beyoncé wore her hair in its naturally curly condition, while subtle purple eyeshadow dressed eyelids and a punchy hot pink shade adorned lips. Photo / Getty Images

2017 It was a year so good we had to include it twice. Who could forget her stellar performance at the 59th annual Grammy Awards, where Beyoncé opted for a Mother Mary-inspired headpiece in a metaphorical nod to her growing belly? Her blonde locks were fluffed up for extra volume, while her velvet matte skin was dressed with shades of taupe and bronze metallic over her eyelids, polished off with a matte nude lip. Photo / Getty Images

2018 Disappointingly for the Bey Hive, Beyoncé called off her 2017 Coachella performance, citing doctor’s orders. But she was back with a vengeance the following year, even capturing her road to the festival with the exclusive Netflix documentary, Homecoming. Weekend one saw the star wear her hair loose with glittering eyeshadow and plenty of highlighter, while she kicked things up a notch for weekend two with a high-impact half ponytail. Photo / Getty Images