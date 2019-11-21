Billie Eilish's Beauty Evolution: Her Most Outlandish Looks

1/8

We chart the pop prodigy's most memorable looks. Photos / Getty Images

2016 Breaking onto the music scene while most of us were still breaking out, Billie walked the red carpet at the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood awards wearing silver braids and a camo print hat (is she wearing a hat? We can’t see it). Lashings of mascara and matte pink lips completed the look. Photo / Getty Images

2017 The Bad Guy singer looked like she was having the time of her life (not!) at the launch of Chanel’s Coco Club in 2017. Nonchalant expression aside, we love how the singer-songwriter’s makeup artist used gold fleck to form a gilt smattering of faux freckles over Billie’s cheeks, nose and eyelids. Photo / Getty Images

2018 Another day, another red carpet event to roll her eyes at. Billie arrived at SiriusXM Studios in New York City donning glossy teal locks that seemed to perfectly match the satellite radio station’s logo. Was it deliberate? We bet she’ll never tell. Photo / Getty Images

2019 She may not have been the first to don space buns, but damn, she does them well. Billie’s buns were of the messy, throw-your-hair-up-before-your-shower variety, but that just makes us love them more. This look gets bonus points for leaving a few face-framing wispy bits free. Photo / Getty Images

2019 Having a bad hair day? What about a bad face day? Follow Billie lead and go full incognito – like the time when she wore this Louis Vuitton branded bucket hat and matching silk ski mask to the Spotify Presents The Billie Eilish Experience earlier this year. Her piercing blue eyes were the only giveaway it was actually her at all. Photo / Getty Images

2019 Is there a hair colour Billie doesn’t suit? We’re beginning to think not, especially after seeing her with jet black hair at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in March. Photo / Getty Images