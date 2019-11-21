Billie Eilish's Beauty Evolution: Her Most Outlandish Looks

The teen pop phenomenon certainly isn’t afraid to break boundaries in both the music and beauty worlds

By Ashleigh Cometti
Thursday Nov. 21, 2019
1/8

We chart the pop prodigy's most memorable looks.

Photos / Getty Images

2016

Breaking onto the music scene while most of us were still breaking out, Billie walked the red carpet at the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood awards wearing silver braids and a camo print hat (is she wearing a hat? We can’t see it). Lashings of mascara and matte pink lips completed the look.

Photo / Getty Images

2017

The Bad Guy singer looked like she was having the time of her life (not!) at the launch of Chanel’s Coco Club in 2017. Nonchalant expression aside, we love how the singer-songwriter’s makeup artist used gold fleck to form a gilt smattering of faux freckles over Billie’s cheeks, nose and eyelids.

Photo / Getty Images

2018

Another day, another red carpet event to roll her eyes at. Billie arrived at SiriusXM Studios in New York City donning glossy teal locks that seemed to perfectly match the satellite radio station’s logo. Was it deliberate? We bet she’ll never tell.

Photo / Getty Images

2019

She may not have been the first to don space buns, but damn, she does them well. Billie’s buns were of the messy, throw-your-hair-up-before-your-shower variety, but that just makes us love them more. This look gets bonus points for leaving a few face-framing wispy bits free.

Photo / Getty Images

2019

Having a bad hair day? What about a bad face day? Follow Billie lead and go full incognito – like the time when she wore this Louis Vuitton branded bucket hat and matching silk ski mask to the Spotify Presents The Billie Eilish Experience earlier this year. Her piercing blue eyes were the only giveaway it was actually her at all.

Photo / Getty Images

2019

Is there a hair colour Billie doesn’t suit? We’re beginning to think not, especially after seeing her with jet black hair at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in March.

Photo / Getty Images

2019

Billie ripped the middle finger to regrowth at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala this month, when she was spotted with neon green roots that blended out to her natural hair colour.

Photo / Getty Images


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Angelina Jolie's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Looks

From bare-faced beauty to bad-ass and back again – we chart the Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil actor’s best beauty looks

Beyoncé's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Looks

We take a look back at the music mogul's best beauty looks ahead of her voice acting Nala in the live-action remake of The Lion...

Actress Emilia Clarke's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Red Carpet Looks

The mother of dragons has had the mother of all beauty evolutions – discover our favourite beauty looks ahead of the hit HBO se...

J.Lo's Beauty Evolution: 25 Years Of Her Most Memorable Looks

In light of J.Lo’s engagement to Alex Rodriguez over the weekend, we take a walk down memory lane to reveal her best (and worst...

Galleries

20 Celebrity Beauty Looks Set To Inspire This Halloween

Put the ‘boo’ in boo-tiful on October 31 with these spellbinding, silly or downright scary celebr...

Find Your Signature Scent With These Fresh Men's Fragrances

Fragrance is the finishing touch to good grooming. Try these fresh scents to suit any style.

The Best Beauty Trends To Come Out Of NZ Fashion Week 2019

Take your cues from this year’s runways to inspire your beauty look for spring and beyond.

Runway Highlights: The Must-See Looks From Hailwood's NZFW 2019 Show

Adrian Hailwood utilised his signature glamorous design aesthetic for his New Zealand Fashion Wee...

Runway Highlights: The Must-See Looks From Kate Sylvester's NZFW 2019 Show

Berets, gumboots and love letters... Kate Sylvester opened NZ Fashion Week with a tribute to past...

Reese Witherspoon's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Looks

With season two of the hit HBO drama hitting TV screens today, we look back at the Big Little Lie...

Chloe Grace Moretz's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Red Carpet Looks

From Hollywood cutie to bona fide style star, we chart Chloe Grace Moretz’s best beauty looks ahe...

All The Highlights From The Club Viva Screening Of Gloria Bell, Presented By Rialto Cinemas

On Monday night, we held the second instalment of Club Viva, our series of bespoke monthly event...

Met Gala 2019: Camp Style Icons Over The Years

Met Gala 2019: Camp Style Icons Over The Years
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter