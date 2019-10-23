20 Celebrity Beauty Looks Set To Inspire This Halloween

1/20

KENDALL JENNER The model and reality television star donned a voluminous blonde wig, highly glossed pout and candy pink blush as part of her fembot costume at Casamigos Halloween party in 2018. Equal parts dangerous and seductive, her ensemble was a fresh riff on the fembots that feature in the Austin Powers movies. Photo / Getty Images

BENNY DRAMA (AKA BENITO SKINNER) The Viva team are suckers for a good Benny Drama IGTV, so we couldn’t ignore him serving up some frosty looks at Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween bash in 2018. The master of transformation (and hilarity) opted for a creamy blonde wig, silver eyeshadow and plenty of glitter for his ice queen costume. Photo / Getty Images

KAIA GERBER AND CINDY CRAWFORD The Gerber-Crawford household certainly don’t hold back when it comes to Halloween. The family have coordinated their costumes for as long as we can remember – attending parties as a gaggle of old school rockers (Bowie, Debbie Harry and Joan Jett included), a punk rock gang and even as their favourite Disney characters. Last year was no exception, with Kaia, Cindy, Rande and Presley dressing up in Studio 54-inspired looks. Extra points for the totally wearable coloured eyeshadow, ladies. Photo / Getty Images

JANELLE MONAE Good luck trying to replicate Janelle Monae’s The Mask costume. Prosthetics and plenty of face paint came to play when the songstress stepped out at Heidi Klum’s infamous Halloween party. Sassy attitude included. Photo / Getty Images

JOSH DUHAMEL & FERGIE Couple costumes often make us cringe, but when now-ex's Josh and Fergie decided to dress as then-power couple Karl Lagerfeld and his beloved pet Choupette in 2015, we paid attention. The duo made quite the entrance at the Casamigos Tequila Halloween party in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

THE WEEKND AND BELLA HADID Taking on Beetlejuice and his bride Lydia, on-again, off-again couple The Weeknd and Bella Hadid look positively terrifying leaving a Halloween bash in 2018. Bella’s black bangs and scarlet red smoky eye are two easy tricks sure to treat should you wish to try this look at home. Photo / Getty Images

BEYONCE If last year’s Halloween costume is anything to go by, Beyonce loves a good pun. The singer dressed up as ‘90s icon Toni Braxton (or Phoni Braxton as her mock album cover noted) wearing a pixie cut wig, mauve lipstick and brown eyeshadow – all popular at the time. Photo / Getty Images

LUPITA NYONG’O Who better to channel her inner Dionne from ‘90s blockbuster film Clueless than Lupita Nyong’o? Box braids, punchy red lipstick, winged eyeliner and an oversized nose ring had us doing a double take. Now, where can we get our hands on that blinged out and boxy cellphone? Photo / Getty Images

RITA ORA Rita Ora went all in when she dressed up as fellow musician Post Malone at the KISS Haunted House Party in 2018. The Never Let You Down singer wore a faux moustache and beard, a curly brunette wig, and even had Post’s signature facial tattoos scribbled on her face. Photo / Getty Images

HEIDI KLUM The Queen of Halloween had us green with envy when she stepped out as Shrek’s Princess Fiona at her own Halloween bash in 2018. This was the latest in a string of Heidi’s OTT costumes – in previous years she’s gone as a cadaver, Jessica Rabbit, Teen Wolf, the serpent from the Bible, and a 95-year-old version of herself, varicose veins and all. Photo / Getty Images

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN God Is A Woman! The eldest sibling in the Kardashian clan took on Ariana Grande for her 2018 Halloween get-up, complete with a slick high ponytail with blonde hair extensions, Ari’s signature eyeliner flicks and bubblegum pink nails. Photo / Instagram

GRACE ELIZABETH American model Grace didn’t even need prosthetic cheekbones to channel Angelina Jolie’s Maleficient. The genetically blessed professional poser accentuated her sharp cheekbones with extra contour, and added blood red lipstick and green contact lenses to complete her terrifying transformation into the Disney villain. Photo /Getty Images

ZAC POSEN A little less “boo!” and a little more “aww” – we think fashion designer Zac looks cute to boot as Willy Wonka. Zac opted for a curly blonde wig, tinted brows and a velvet top hat to channel everyone’s favourite quirky chocolate purveyor. Photo / Getty Images

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI Model Emily went against her own tradition of dressing up as something sexy at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in 2015 by dressing as our favourite neurotic mother – Marge Simpson. A blue beehive and plenty of yellow body paint went into creating this look, although we hope you use a non-transferring type of paint if you’re to try this at home – look closely and you’ll see yellow paint smattered across the front of Em’s dress. Photo /Getty Images

GIGI HADID “Tell me about it, stud”. Gigi Hadid turned heads as Grease’s Sandy in 2015. Ringlets as tight as her leather pants, a glossy red lip and XXL eyelashes being all that was needed for her sassy transformation. Photo / Getty Images

JENNA DEWAN Proof that not all Halloween costumes need to fall into the realms of spooky or sexy, the Step Up actress went all in for her unicorn-inspired Halloween get up. Hot pink blush draped from her cheekbones around to her forehead, multi-coloured glitter eyeshadow dressed up eyes, and stick-on diamantes brought attention to the high points of Jenna’s face. The piece de resistance? A rainbow hued ponytail and horn headband. Photo / Getty Images

CHRISSY TEIGEN Just as reality TV shows about young pageant queens hit their peak, model Chrissy opted to wear this hot pink confection to Heidi Klum’s Halloween bash in 2011. Her Southern belle-inspired wig sat piled atop her head, complete with a glittering crown. Heavy stage makeup and a perma tan also played their part in Chrissy’s costume. Photo / Getty Images

JENNIFER LOPEZ Look alive, J-Lo! The pop singer wore thick white face paint and some clever contouring for her skeleton costume at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in 2011. Photo / Getty Images

ZOE KRAVITZ Armed with a bloody coffee mug and the morning paper, Zoe’s take on a vampire waking up in the evening was equal parts comfortable and hilarious. With fake blood dripping from her bottom lip and a pink towel head wrap, this relatively no-fuss costume still makes quite the statement. Photo / Getty Images