Game Of Thrones Actress Emilia Clarke's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Red Carpet Looks

The mother of dragons has had the mother of all beauty evolutions – discover our favourite beauty looks ahead of the hit HBO series returning to our screens on April 14

By Ashleigh Cometti
Monday March 25, 2019
The British-born actress continues to 'wow' on Hollywood's red carpet circuit.

2011

Who would have thought her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones would fast-track Emilia to superstar status, and secure her spot on the Hollywood red carpet circuit? We’re sure the fresh-faced actress circa 2011 certainly didn’t. Emilia kept things simple with an unfussy ponytail and a classic red lip at the Monaco screening of Game Of Thrones.

2012

Appearing as if she’d stepped out of a Pantene commercial, Emilia’s glossy blowout at the 2012 BAFTA Los Angeles TV tea soiree is what our hair dreams are made of. Tousled to one side with strands tucked neatly behind the opposite ear, you can guarantee shine spray was just one of the many products used to achieve this red carpet beauty look. A wash of ballet pink lipstick helped to highlight the painterly hues of her gown.

2013

Side-stepping her ‘girl next door’ persona, Emilia vamped things up a far way at the Game Of Thrones Season 3 premiere. Flawless skin acted as an ideal base to play up Emilia’s green eyes, which were accentuated using a combination of charcoal, silver and black eyeshadow, then framed by her filled-in brows. Nude lipstick and sleek hair completed the look.

2014

If there’s ever a time to pull out all the stops, it’s during awards season. Emilia went full glam at the 2014 Golden Globe awards, pairing tousled mid-length hair with perfected skin and peach hues on her eyes, cheeks and lips.

2015

When you’re blessed with a chiselled jawline like this, it would be criminal to not show it off. Emilia’s stylist clearly shared the same sentiment, lopping off a good four inches of her formerly mid-length hair to create a long bob. Couple this with her highly glossed red lips and precise winged eyeliner, and Emilia was looking every bit the bonafide Hollywood star at the European premiere of Terminator Genisys.

2016

In a complete 180-degree turn from the previous beauty look, Emilia looked less prim and more Bondi surf babe at the 2016 BAFTA Los Angeles TV tea party, thanks to her tanned skin and messy, ombre hair.

2017

Emilia returned to her chocolate roots at the Charles Finch & Chanel pre-BAFTA party in 2017, but this time added a finger fringe for extra fun factor.

2018

Khaleesi, is that you? The likeness between Emilia and her character was uncanny at a Haiti charity gala in 2018, with the actress ditching her brunette locks for peroxide blonde. What’s Dothraki for ‘gorgeous’?

2019

This year’s Academy Awards saw Emilia raise the stakes in the hair department once again, razoring off another few inches of her hair in favour of a cheekbone-skimming ‘do. Varying shades of pink popped against her porcelain skin – rose for her cheeks, magenta on her lips, and blush across her eyelids. This girly-girl knows how monochrome shades work to play up her best features.

