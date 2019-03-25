Game Of Thrones Actress Emilia Clarke's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Red Carpet Looks

1/10

The British-born actress continues to 'wow' on Hollywood's red carpet circuit. Photos / Getty Images

2011 Who would have thought her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones would fast-track Emilia to superstar status, and secure her spot on the Hollywood red carpet circuit? We’re sure the fresh-faced actress circa 2011 certainly didn’t. Emilia kept things simple with an unfussy ponytail and a classic red lip at the Monaco screening of Game Of Thrones. Photo / Getty Images

2012 Appearing as if she’d stepped out of a Pantene commercial, Emilia’s glossy blowout at the 2012 BAFTA Los Angeles TV tea soiree is what our hair dreams are made of. Tousled to one side with strands tucked neatly behind the opposite ear, you can guarantee shine spray was just one of the many products used to achieve this red carpet beauty look. A wash of ballet pink lipstick helped to highlight the painterly hues of her gown. Photo / Getty Images

2013 Side-stepping her ‘girl next door’ persona, Emilia vamped things up a far way at the Game Of Thrones Season 3 premiere. Flawless skin acted as an ideal base to play up Emilia’s green eyes, which were accentuated using a combination of charcoal, silver and black eyeshadow, then framed by her filled-in brows. Nude lipstick and sleek hair completed the look. Photo / Getty Images

2014 If there’s ever a time to pull out all the stops, it’s during awards season. Emilia went full glam at the 2014 Golden Globe awards, pairing tousled mid-length hair with perfected skin and peach hues on her eyes, cheeks and lips. Photo / Getty Images

2015 When you’re blessed with a chiselled jawline like this, it would be criminal to not show it off. Emilia’s stylist clearly shared the same sentiment, lopping off a good four inches of her formerly mid-length hair to create a long bob. Couple this with her highly glossed red lips and precise winged eyeliner, and Emilia was looking every bit the bonafide Hollywood star at the European premiere of Terminator Genisys. Photo / Getty Images

2016 In a complete 180-degree turn from the previous beauty look, Emilia looked less prim and more Bondi surf babe at the 2016 BAFTA Los Angeles TV tea party, thanks to her tanned skin and messy, ombre hair. Photo / Getty Images

2017 Emilia returned to her chocolate roots at the Charles Finch & Chanel pre-BAFTA party in 2017, but this time added a finger fringe for extra fun factor. Photo / Getty Images

2018 Khaleesi, is that you? The likeness between Emilia and her character was uncanny at a Haiti charity gala in 2018, with the actress ditching her brunette locks for peroxide blonde. What’s Dothraki for ‘gorgeous’? Photo / Getty Images