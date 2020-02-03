Renee Zellweger's Beauty Evolution: Her Most Notable Red Carpet Looks

We chart the actor's most noteworthy looks from the 90s 'til today

By Annabel Dickson
Monday Feb. 3, 2020
1/12

From Jerry Maguire to her Oscar nominated turn in Judy, Renee Zellweger has cemented her status as a Hollywood heavyweight.

Photos / Getty Images

1996

For her breakthrough performance as a single-mother in Jerry Maguire, a 27-year-old Renee takes to the red carpet with an effortlessly natural look. A tonal blonde bob, a flush of pink on the cheeks and a touch of matte lipstick.

Photo / Getty Images

2001

The year the world welcomed Bridget Jones's Diary. The iconic role escalated the actor's career and obviously ramped up her beauty look as well. Attending the 72nd Academy Awards, Renee went full Hollywood glamour with big curls and a seductive maroon lip.

Photo / Getty Images

2002

And what a transformation. Showing off a bob cut for her lead role in the screen adaption of hit Broadway musical Chicago, Renee went on to garner multiple awards for her part, including her first Golden Globe and SAG Award for Best Actress in a leading role.

Photo / Getty Images

2003

After growing out the bob pretty damn fast, we are reunited with the Renee we know and love. A soft makeup look seems to be her go-to, with a smoky eye, a dusting of blush on the cheeks and a peachy lip.

Photo / Getty Images

2005

A hair chameleon! Renee steps out on the Golden Globes red carpet sporting a sleek brunette look. Losing her golden locks for her role in Cinderella Man shows us she can truly rock anything.

Photo / Getty Images

2007

Renee has lent her voice to many animated movies over the years. Here, attending the red carpet for The Bee Movie premiere, she sports a fresh asymmetrical cut, shortly before taking a hiatus from films and the spotlight.

Photo / Getty Images

2012

Renee at the 29th annual Fashion Group International Night of Stars. Over the years she has been a notable attendee at fashion events and has several designer friends, including Carolina Herrera. A relaxed up-do is her style of choice, worn with a loose side fringe. The look is finished with a peony pink lip.

Photo / Getty Images

2014

The noteworthy evening of the Elle Style Awards where she stepped out with a different look that didn't go unnoticed by the press. She wears her golden locks swept into a side part with little in the way of makeup.

Photo / Getty Images

2016

Renee shines at the red carpet premiere of Bridget Jones's Baby. After a rocky entry back into the spotlight, we think she has nailed red carpet glamour with her favoured soft look of a smoky eye and a light pink lip.

Photo / Getty Images

2019

Dazzling on the biggest red carpet night of them all, the Oscars. Renee chose to highlight her eyes using a silvery-white shadow, a pleasant surprise from the frequently neutral looks. She finishes with a pink lip and a soft wave in her blonde locks.

Photo / Getty Images

2020

Her latest and possibly best look to date. Renee is radiant as she takes to the SAG Awards red carpet on her winning night, receiving a Best Actress award for her stand-out role as Judy Garland in Judy. A glam make-up look featuring a pastel pink lip is tied together with her relaxed pony-tail up-do.

Photo / Getty Images


