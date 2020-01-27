Scarlett Johansson's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Red Carpet Looks

From fresh-faced teen to glamorous Hollywood star, we chart the first-time double Oscar nominee’s most favoured looks

By Annabel Dickson
Monday Jan. 27, 2020
1/11

Scarlett is nominated for best actress in Marriage Story and best supporting actress in Jojo Rabbit at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Photos / Getty Images

1997

We begin with 13-year-old Scarlett who took a fresh-faced approach to the movie premiere for her breakthrough starring role in The Horse Whisper. A touch of purple shadow on the eyes and cherry red gloss is, like the hairclips, reflective of the times.

Photo / Supplied

2000

The Danish-American actress experiments with a shorter bob hair-cut and a strong gloss and eyeliner look at the Max Azaria show.

Photo / Supplied

2003

Scarlett's full lips and almond-shaped eyes add to her star-appeal. She shines on the red carpet at the Girl With A Pearl Earring premiere in Los Angeles, with romantic peach tones on her eyes, cheeks and lips.

Photo / Getty Images

2005

A full head of blonde ringlets was the style of choice at a special screening of Match Point in New York. She teams the glamorous look with dark eyeliner, full lashes and a touch of peach on the lips.

Photo / Getty Images

2010

As she attends the Tony Awards' red carpet to receive her best actress award for A View From The Bridge by Arthur Miller, Scarlett dazzles with a fierce up-do, a departure from her usual girly look. The makeup is all in the eyes here, featuring a strong smokey purple look complemented by a soft pink glossy lip.

Photo / Getty Images

2015

Scarlett is almost unrecognisable with her new hair style. Vibing a strong superhero look at the London premiere of The Avengers: Age Of Ultron, bleached tips are curled and twisted into a structural updo, showing off her shaved sides. This look is really go hard or go home, with an edgy dark smoky eye and a stunning 'scarlett' red lip.

Photo / Getty Images

2016

Scarlett keeps the hairstyle for another round of red carpet appearances, this time going for a tousled yet shaped look. A dewy complexion is welcome alongside a sexy smoky eye and nude pink lip.

Photo / Getty Images

2018

An ode to old Hollywood glamour, Scarlett successfully pulls off the old-school hair flip while also making it look fresh and modern. A subtle gold eye is outlined with a classic black flick of eyeliner and a crowd-favourite subtle pink lip.

Photo / Getty Images

2019

Go bright or go home! The Jojo Rabbit star is pretty in pink as she hits the red carpet for the premiere of the Oscar-nominated film. For this event she chose a chic shoulder length beach wave and a tonal pink look from the eyes, to the lips even the outfit.

Photo / Getty Images

2020

In her latest red carpet appearance, at the pre-Oscar SAG awards, the nominated actress chose a slick look with a touch of glamour. A shimmery eyeshadow, and full angled lashes is teamed with a bold coral lip. We can't wait to see more playful looks as awards season unfolds.

Photo / Getty Images


