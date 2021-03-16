The Beauty Bulletin: Your New-Season Update

1/12

PUT ON A... BraveFace is the newest brand to disrupt the wellness space. Founded by Katherine Douglas of Douglas Pharmaceuticals, the three-strong BraveFace range is designed to be used as a system to address feelings of stress and worry, naturally. CoolHead is an on-the-go day spray to help ease feelings of overwhelm, HeadRest contains chamomile to calm the mind before sleep and LiveCalm is a supplement that helps to alleviate stress, helping the body get out of fight or flight mode. The BraveFace Brave Bundle, $110, contains all three products and is available from Hellobraveface.com.

GOOD ENOUGH TO EAT The new BioBlume by Heilala, $110, is a brightening, anti-ageing facial oil that smells like vanilla cake batter. It’s the vanilla company’s first foray into skincare — a venture that’s been four years in the making. Since 2016, Heilala has been testing VanilleActiv2, a derivative of Heilala vanilla beans that is said to address fine lines and wrinkles by stimulating cell repair, regeneration and renewal of the skin. It’s flanked by vitamin-rich plant oils including Kakadu plum, rosehip, jojoba and bakuchiol (a natural alternative to retinol), resulting in a multitasking facial oil suitable for twice-daily use. Bioblume.co.nz.

ODE TO OLFACTIONS The transformative powers of scent are certainly nothing to sniff at, which is why we’ll be sure to celebrate all things fragrant this year on World Fragrance Day on March 21. And where better to spend this sweet-smelling holiday than at Jo Malone London’s Britomart boutique. It’s here you’ll discover everything there is to known about the British perfumer and its approach to fragrance combining. From fresh citrus through to warm woods, this sensorial experience will see you spritz your way to a bespoke scent that’s uniquely yours. Visit Jo Malone London Britomart, Atrium on Takutai, Auckland.

NEW & IMPROVED Revitalash’s best-selling Double-Ended Volume Set Primer & Mascara, $69, is now available in a new vegan formulation, that’s also free from oil, parabens, phthalates, fragrances and gluten. The two-step primer-mascara duo still delivers the same richly pigmented, volumised lashes you’ve come to know and love from the original. Apply one coat of the Volumizing Primer to bare lashes, starting from the base of your lash and moving the wand upward and outwards. Continue to layer the product while wet to build length and volume. Next, use the same application technique to apply the Volumizing Mascara, leaving natural lashes looking dramatically longer and with a full fanned-out effect. Available from selected skin clinics and online from Revitalash.co.nz

GIVE ROOTS THE BOOT Now more than ever are we relying on at-home solutions to keep up appearances in between salon appointments. Which is why we’re reaching for the new R+Co Bright Shadows Root Touch Up Spray, $41, to keep regrowth and greys at bay. Available in varying shades suited to blonde, brunette, black and red hair, this root touch-up spray is formulated with pearl extract, biotin, treated pigment, mica and tapioca starch to promote hair health while delivering multidimensional pigment to disguise greys and roots. Plus, the targeted nozzle ensures a mess-free application that lasts until your next shampoo. Stylehq.co.nz.

MAKE MY DAY The newest innovation to join Emma Lewisham’s 100 per cent natural Illuminating range is its new Brighten Your Day Creme, $107, an SPF-free day cream that serves double duty to hydrate and plump skin while stimulating collagen synthesis at a cellular level. As the name suggests, it helps to brighten the complexion using a blend of acerola and Kakadu plum, alongside a gentle blend of AHAs and BHAs. The design of each pot ensures the right amount of product is dispensed every time (perfect for those of us who have still not nailed portion control), with refillable Day Creme pods also available to purchase then recycle via the Emma Lewisham Beauty Circle. Available from selected skin clinics, department stores and online from Emmalewisham.com.

A MILESTONE WORTH CELEBRATING Luxury Parisian fragrance Maison celebrates its 60th anniversary this month, and is marking the occasion by releasing a coterie of limited-edition novelties, superseded only by the advent of its newest olfaction. Diptyque Orphéon 100ml eau de parfum, $271, takes its moniker from a late-night bar adjoining the original Diptyque boutique, situated in Paris’ Saint-Germain quarter. The new Orphéon eau de parfum acts as an olfactory expression of this memorable location, with a composition that highlights the scent of burnished wood on the bar counter and tables, curls of tobacco smoke, the aroma of gin and tonic, and the trailing perfumes of the people who frequented the bar. Available exclusively from March 15 from Mecca or online from Meccabeauty.co.nz.

EXPRESS YOURSELF You’ve heard of eye cream, but what about expression cream? La Mer takes a two-fold approach to tackling the visible signs of ageing with its Genaissance De La Mer Eye and Expression Cream, $690, which is designed to lift, firm and plump areas of the face that show signs of expression (forehead and smile lines), while addressing signs of fatigue, puffiness, dark circles and fine lines under eyes. Highly concentrated natural ingredients combine to restore hydration and softness to skin, while rare red algae and 24 karat gold help stimulate collagen production. For best results, apply twice daily using the sea stone-inspired massage tool included, which helps to boost circulation, cool and soothe skin while applying product to the face. Available from Mecca or online from Meccabeauty.co.nz.

GET NAKED …is the modus operandi behind Beyond’s range of package-free natural soap bars. The local soap makers grew tired of single-use liquid soap bottles and plastic-lined packaging, so thought to interrupt the market with their own line of all-natural, plant-based soaps that leave nasty petrochemicals, unethical palm oil and animal derivatives at the door. Each set of 80g Beyond soap bars, $37, come housed in a compostable cardboard box with compostable paper wrap, and are conveniently delivered to your door. For the month of March, Beyond Soap will donate one bar of Beyond soap to the Auckland City Mission’s emergency food parcels with every purchase, in addition to the 158 bars they’ve already donated. Beyondsoap.co.nz.

NEVER MISS A MONDAY It's the local haircare brand on a mission to make luxury haircare accessible again with its range of shampoo and conditioners costing less than your weekly coffee habit. Whether your tresses are in need of a little post-summer TLC, are prone to breakage, lack fullness, or if your scalp is on the sensitive side, there's a Monday shampoo-conditioner duo to suit. Each cruelty-free formula contains a host of nourishing ingredients to restore condition and suppleness to hair, without the addition of SLS or parabens. Plus, the recycled plastic pink bottles wouldn't look awry on your bathroom shelf. Available from New World, Pak 'N' Save and Superette. Mondayhaircare.com

SWIPE RIGHT If you’ve ever been hit with a pang of guilt after swiping on toner with a single-use cotton pad, then consider switching to a reusable option that can be washed and used time and time again. The new Garnier Micellar Reusable Eco Pads 3pk, $17, are reusable and washable up to 1000 times per pad — meaning in each pack you’ll get 3000 uses out of just one pack. Use in conjunction with your preferred micellar water to remove makeup and cleanse away dirt and lift impurities. This week it was announced that all Garnier products globally are now officially certified cruelty-free. The certification was awarded by the Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny programme, an organisation which aims to end animal testing across the board. Available exclusively from Farmers department stores or online from Farmers.co.nz.