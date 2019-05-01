Mum's The Word: Stylish Gifts To Give This Mother's Day

1/11

THE WILD ROSE Nothing says ‘I love you’ quite like a sprawling bouquet or an arrangement of fresh blooms. Send flowers direct to mum’s door with The Wild Rose’s elegant gift box, or sign her up to a monthly flower subscription for a gift that keeps on giving. With prices from $29.99, every bouquet is arranged by hand before being lovingly packed into a gift box ready for delivery, which is free within the North Island. Thewildrose.co.nz.

CLIQUE FITNESS CLASSIC COMPRESSION TIGHTS If your mum’s downward dog is as good as her right hook, then no doubt she’ll constantly be on the lookout for active wear that can keep up with her. Enter Clique Fitness Classic Compression Tights, $89, which are crafted from antibacterial, moisture-wicking fabric designed to fit like a second skin. Created in 2017 by sister duo Bex and Carena West, Clique Fitness Classic Compression Tights were created to help women feel fully supported while they’re working out. Designed to fit and flatter every shape and size, Clique’s offering is available in Tall (women 5’9 or taller) or Short (women 5’8 or under), and sizes 6 to 18. Plus, they’re completely squat proof, and aid recovery during and after a workout by improving oxygen flow to the muscles, resulting in reduced muscle pain. Cliquefitnesswear.com .

LINDEN LEAVES IN BLOOM WASH & LOTION SET Presented in a painterly box, this beautiful duo from Linden Leaves contains two new additions; a 300ml hand and body wash and 300ml hand and body lotion. Available in three fresh scents: uplifting Aqua Lily with notes of citrus and pear; crisp Green Verbena with fresh citrus and bergamot; and floral Pink Petal with notes of pink petals and grapefruit. The new In Bloom Hand & Body Wash soothes and hydrates with olive oil and olive leaf extract, while the In Bloom Hand & Body Lotion nourishes with harakeke extract and almond and kiwifruit oils. Available in-store now at selected Unichem, Life Pharmacies, leading department stores, Farmers, and independent Linden Leaves stockists nationwide. LindenLeaves.com.

SNOWBERRY NEW RADIANCE FACE SERUM With science at the heart of much of what they do, Snowberry is proud to unveil its new enhanced formulation of New Radiance Face Serum with Kanuka Honey extract. Backed by five years of pharmaceutical research and an independent gold standard clinical trial, this serum is proven to reduce wrinkle volume by an average of 25.6%. The secret lies in Cu-PEP, or copper peptide, a skin remodelling peptide which helps to heal wounds, stimulate the production of structural proteins, combat inflammation and kick-start the skin’s natural antioxidant system. Rather than the serum sit on top of the skin when applied topically, Snowberry has developed a new technology that ensures the proper delivery of the peptide deep into the skin’s dermis. Receive a 30% discount on Snowberry’s New Radiance Face Serum 50ml, $85, when you purchase two use the code ‘MOTHER’ at Snowberry.co.nz .

KINGS PLANT BARN INDOOR PLANTS A living gift is a beautiful reminder of how much you care, so look to King’s range of gorgeous Moth Orchids to brighten Mum’s day. One of the most popular flowering indoor plants, the moth orchid has a beautiful long lasting bloom and keeps its flowers for up to six months when well cared for. This is just one of King Plant Barn’s new range of indoor plants that are pre-potted and gift wrapped ready for Mother’s Day. Kings.co.nz.

THERAPY BY THE AROMATHERAPY CO Give the gift of relaxation this Mother’s Day with Therapy, a collection of New Zealand made home fragrance and body care products that look to 100% pure essential oils to create alluring, serene aromas. Designed with wellbeing in mind, each aromatherapy blend is intended to uplift, soothe, balance, or strengthen. The collection extends to four distinct fragrance sets: Therapy Range features six unique wellness blends; Therapy Kitchen comprises two culinary-inspired fragrances; Therapy Garden is an herby-citrus aroma for green thumbs, and Therapy Man is a warming woody scent. Thearomatherapycompany.co.nz.

JOICO MOTHER’S DAY 2019 GIFT BAG The old adage ‘all that glitters is gold’ rings true this Mother’s Day, with Joico’s exclusive sparkle-encrusted gift bag, which contains its new 300ml Defy Damage Protective Shampoo and 250ml Conditioner 250ml, as well as 150ml Masque and 50ml Shield. Joico’s Mother’s Day 2019 Gift Bag, RRP$74.95, is available exclusively at Joico professional salons, phone 0800 456 426, or visit Joico.com.au.

DR LEWINN’S Supercharge your mum’s skincare regimen with Dr. LeWinn’s. Infused with Vitamins A and E, Dr. LeWinn’s Private Formula Vitamin Infused Micellar Cleansing Water, $20.99, and Dr. LeWinn’s Private Formula Vitamin Infused Micellar Cleansing Wipes (25 pack), $8.99, provide a quick solution to gently remove make-up and impurities without the need for rinsing. Suitable for the face, lips and eyes, skin will be left feeling clean, refreshed and soft. Dr. LeWinn’s Ultra R4 Collagen Firming Face Mask, $11.99, uses Bio-Cellulose technology to hydrate, smooth fine lines and wrinkles, and boost dull, tired skin. Dr. LeWinn’s Ultra R4 Collagen 360° Eye Masks (3 pack), $11.99, boast a fishtail shape to deliver a potent collagen serum to the upper eye lid, crow’s feet, and under eye area. Dr. LeWinn’s is available at selected Unichem, Life and independent pharmacies nationwide.

TAKE IT OFF CLOTHS These unique makeup removal towels are crafted from the finest threads of polyester – with each thread being one hundred times thinner than a strand of human hair. When woven together, they create a surface area larger than that of traditional fibres, meaning they can attach themselves to even the smallest specks of dirt or oil, gently removing them from the skin’s surface. This product-free makeup removal method works its magic on both longwearing and waterproof makeup, without the need for harsh chemicals. Each Take It Off cloth is only $19.99, machine washable and available in black or limited-edition blush pink. Takeitoff.co.nz .

PAPINELLE SLEEPWEAR With a focus on luxurious, soft and natural fabrics, Papinelle Sleepwear has something beautiful for every mum. From left to right: Fleur Boxed Set, $109.95; Silk Pillow Slip, $89.95; Fleur Robe, $99.95; Silk Nightshirt, $197.95; Silk Eye Mask, $42.95; Jardin PJ Set, $99.95; Velvet Bow Loafer, $87.95; Fleur Cosmetic Bag, $42.95; Silk Headband, $54.95. Sweet dreams abound. Papinelle.com.