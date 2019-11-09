Get Reddy: The Best Red Lipsticks To See You Through Party Season

1/21

Whether matte, stain, satin, or gloss in texture, a bold red lip is a timeless option for any occasion. Photo / Getty Images

MATTE BY TERRY LIP EXPERT MATTE LIQUID LIPSTICK, $58 In the shade ’11 Sweet Flamenco’ This chic lipstick flows on like a gloss, but dries down matte in a range of high-impact shades that dress lips in rich, bold colour. Unlike other matte formulas, By Terry’s offering features a unique ‘fix and matte’ technology which forms a flexible film over lips for longer wear and bolder colour vibrancy.

TOO FACED PEACH PUFF LONG WEARING DIFFUSED MATTE LIP COLOUR, $33 In the shade ‘Straight Fire’ If portion control isn’t your strong suit, then you’ll be grateful for Too Faced’s clever twist-up base and puff applicator tip that ensures the right amount of colour distribution to lips. Promising lightweight, buildable matte coverage, this formula is said to last the distance long after happy hour ends.

HUDA BEAUTY POWER BULLET MATTE LIPSTICK, $40 In the shade 'Cinco de Mayo' Two years in the making, this matte lipstick couples strong colour pay-off and comfort in one slim line bullet. Available in 24 complexion flattering shades, the custom formula looks to sweet almond oil to glide on smoothly minus the dragging that often comes with a matte finish lipstick.

SISLEY PHYTO-LIP TWIST MATTE, $62 In the shade ‘18 Tango’ What’s not to love about Sisley’s zebra print lip pencil? Unlike other pencil formats, this one is twist up, meaning there’s no need to pack a sharpener in your clutch. The hybrid formula rolls lipstick, balm and gloss into one, thanks to its glide on texture that provides colour, nourishment and volume to lips in one simple swipe.

STAIN M.A.C VERSICOLOUR STAIN, $58 In the shade ‘Resilient Rouge’ If you can’t decide between gloss and stain, then M.A.C’s fluid formula is here to help. Fusing the lasting power of a stain with the glassy shine of a gloss, the Versicolour Stain melts onto lips thanks to the emollient oils contained within.

FRESH SUGAR TINTED LIP TREATMENT SUNSCREEN SPF15, $37 In the shade ‘Icon’ Acting as a lip treatment and tint in one, this lip product uses real sugar, meadowfoam, blackcurrant and grapeseed oils to protect, smooth and hydrate lips with every application. Plus the addition of SPF provides year-round protection from damaging UV rays.

YSL VERNIS A LEVRES WATER STAIN LIP COLOUR, $69 In the shade ‘618 Wet Vermillion’ Offering fresh-looking, buildable colour, YSL’s lip stain contains approximately 40% water. For a more natural hint of colour, apply one coat using the pointed applicator tip to line the lip contours, before using the curved edge to fill in the centre. If you prefer fuller coverage, wait for 20 seconds to let the first coat set, and apply a second layer.

SATIN INIKA CERTIFIED ORGANIC LIPSTICK CRAYON, $39 In the shade ‘Chilli Red’ Crafted in certified organic coconut oil and carnauba wax, Inika Organic’s newest range of lipstick crayons help nourish lips while distributing ultra-pigmented colours in six covetable shades. Every crayon glides on smooth and leaves a creamy, satin finish.

TOM FORD LIP COLOR SATIN MATTE, $88 In the shade ‘Scarlet Leather’ Striking a balance between lightweight feel and full coverage, Tom Ford’s new lip launch is a riff on the brand’s iconic Lip Color. This version includes soja seed extract, Brazilian murmuru butter and rosehip seed oil to smooth and moisturise lips, while distributing highly pigmented colour.

KAREN MURRELL LIPSTICK, $32 In the shade ‘04 Red Shimmer’ Turn up the heat with Karen Murrell’s crimson-magenta hue ‘Red Shimmer’. This bold yet ultra-feminine shade draws its inspiration from the blooming flowers of the Pohutukawa tree. Each bullet contains Karen Murrell’s signature emollient formula with avocado oil, cinnamon, evening primrose oil and carnauba wax for a plump, hydrated pout.

BOBBI BROWN LUXE JEWEL LIPSTICK, $64 In the shade ‘Ruby Slipper’ A highlight of Bobbi Brown’s new Holiday collection is its Luxe Jewel Lipstick, which lives up to its name with the addition of multi-dimensional glitter. Available in three dazzling shades, our pick of the bunch is Ruby Slipper – a glistening red hue that deposits full-coverage metallic colour to lips in a flash.

ANTIPODES MOISTURE BOOST NATURAL LIPSTICK, $29.50 In the shade ‘Ruby Bay Rouge’ Drawing inspiration from natural health supplements, Antipodes’ range of natural lipsticks include a range of super food ingredients like avocado oil, calendula oil, evening primrose oil, argan oil, beeswax, shea butter and jojoba oil to nourish lips while providing bold colour. All 12 shades are inspired by the picturesque scenery of New Zealand and the South Pacific, with names like Piha Beach Tangerine or Queenstown Hot Chocolate.

GLOSS GUERLAIN KISSKISS LIQUID LIPSTICK, $62 In the shade ‘L321 Madame Matte’ Guerlain’s liquid lip colour combines vibrant pigments with plumping and soothing active ingredients. Hyaluronic acid drenches lips in moisture, while cranberry oil leaves lips feeling nourished and comfortable.

REVLON ULTRA HD VINYL LIP POLISH, $29 In the shade ‘She’s On Fire’ If you love lacquer finishes, then you’ll obsess over this vinyl-like gloss that promises intense shine in just one coat. Vitamin E, shea butter and aloe leaf extract add a new level of lusciousness. It’s a full sensory experience thanks to the creamy mango and whipped vanilla scent. Also, it won’t feather or settle into lip lines or creases.

BURBERRY BEAUTY KISSES LIP LACQUER, $60 In the shade ‘Military Red’ In a first for the brand, Burberry’s liquid lip colour saturates lips in long-lasting, high-shine colour. The gel-like texture glides on smooth, and looks to hyaluronic acid to keep lips moisturised and supple all day long.

KIEHL’S LOVE OIL FOR LIPS GLOW-INFUSING LIP TREATMENT, $39 In the shade ‘Apothecary Cherry’ Add a subtle hint of colour to lips with Kiehl’s oil-based lip treatment. Hydrate lips with this luscious blend of coconut oil, moringa oil and acerola cherry extract. Simply squeeze a drop onto your fingertip and apply to lips, or use the applicator to smooth on directly.

PERFECT YOUR PREP M.A.C LIP SCRUBTIOUS, $36 In the shade ‘Candied Nectar’ Sweet tooths will love M.A.C’s sugar-based lip exfoliant, which buffs away dry and flaky skin while leaving lips feeling soft and nourished. The dermatologist tested formula is available in five lip-smacking flavours, including our pick – Candied Nectar.

LUSH MINT JULIPS LIP SCRUB, $13.50 The ‘less is more’ approach clearly works for Lush’s most minty lip scrub, which contains five cruelty-free ingredients. The mint chocolate scent will appeal to your sweeter side, while uplifting peppermint oil is known for its ability to fake a fuller-looking pout. It’s a full sensory experience – taste the real sugar crystals, feel the peppermint oil tingling and watch as the coarse formula scrubs away flaky skin.

ESTEE LAUDER PURE COLOR ENVY LIP VOLUMIZER, $56 If a sculpted, plump pout is top priority, then this pretty pink bullet is just the ticket. Ideal for prepping lips for lipstick application, apply with the wand applicator to clean, bare lips for fuller, more kissable lips.