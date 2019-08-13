Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Beauty Evolution: Her Best Looks

1/11

We chart the multi-hyphenate's best beauty looks. Photos / Getty Images

2005 A fresh faced, 18-year-old Rosie was still trying to make her mark on the global fashion scene when she walked in Sari Gueron’s show in New York City. The natural brunette was styled for the show with her hair in a messy side braid, and little-to-no makeup. Photo / Getty Images

2006 The following year, Rosie made a debut of a different kind — this time walking in the 11th Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Tanned skin, body glitter, perfectly coiffed hair and dewy makeup had Rosie looking every bit the Angel as she walked for the brand’s Pink collection. Photo / Getty Images

2008 It was the era when everyone got bangs, and Rosie was quick to jump on the bandwagon. The model showed off her curtain fringe at the Glamour Women Of The Year awards in London’s Berkeley Square. Photo / Getty Images

2014 The British rose looked every bit the Hollywood icon when arriving at the premiere of The Search at the 67th Cannes Film Festival (or maybe she has the perfectly timed gust of wind to thank for that). Achieving shiny, healthy looking hair can be a challenge for any blonde, but Rosie’s stylist rose to the challenge. A glitter and taupe eye look assisted her over the shoulder smoulder, while a pinky-nude gloss drew attention to her full lips. Photo / Getty Images

2015 She’d lopped off her locks the following year, and was seen sporting a long bob (or lob for the familiar) at a Burberry London event in Los Angeles. Rosie channelled her inner LA girl with beachy, side-swept tresses, a golden complexion and shimmering accents. Photo / Getty Images

2015 It was a year so good we had to include it twice. Rosie’s beauty look at the 2015 Met Gala was memorable for two reasons. First, because it takes someone with excellent bone structure to pull off the severity that comes with plastering your hair to the side of your head with copious amounts of gel, and second because we’d been told all our lives to play up one feature at a time — eyes or lips. Rosie broke rules when she opted for a glossy crimson lip and purple cut-crease eyeshadow, but on her, it works. Photo / Getty Images

2016 There was some expert colour matching going on at 69th Cannes Film Festival, with Rosie’s lip and dress hue practically identical shades of red. Couple this with a chic topknot piled high on top of her head, and angled contouring that left her distinctive cheekbones popping, and we agree that this look was a total winner. Photo / Getty Images

2018 Meow! Rosie sizzled at the GQ Men Of The Year awards in 2018, wearing an exaggerated winged eyeliner and sexy half-up, half-down hair look. Her makeup artist schooled us all in proper highlight placement, with high points of Rosie’s face like her brow bone, cheekbones, bridge of her nose and chin all delightfully dewy-looking. Photo / Getty Images

2018 2018 was another makeup look double-header of a year for the Transformers star. Her halo shone (quite literally) at the Met Gala with its Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination-theme, where Rosie channelled her best Virgin Mary impression. Her makeup look was simple yet effective, a mauve lip, fluffy lashes and dewy finish was all that was needed to have onlookers thinking ‘Hail Mary’. Photo / Getty Images