Spring Clean Your Grooming Routine With These Men's Skincare Picks

Treat your skin to these hydrating picks.

Clinique For Men Maximum Hydrator $75 A newly engineered polymer and water-binding molecules help lock in moisture, for what Clinique says is up to 72 hours of auto-replenishing hydration. Aloe water, hyaluronic acid and caffeine are added into these efforts. Internal water is encouraged up, but better retained within the skin while surface layers are suffused.

Kiehl’s Age Defender Gel Moisturizer $80 As skin ages, facial lines deepen and firmness flags. While still promoting hydration and elasticity, skincare for oilier and combination complexions needs to limit shine and be non-greasy. Hence Kiehl’s adding this fast-absorbing gel to an anti-ageing range that already has a cream.

Shiseido Men Total Revitalizer Light Fluid $123 Fluids don’t have the initial tackiness of some gels or the thickness of creams, so tend to sit more lightly on skin. This one soaks in and leaves a firming feel due to a skin-toning marine protein complex. Check if the light fragrance appeals.

Lab Series Age Rescue Face Lotion $95 Hydrating gel-lotion with ginseng, caffeine and vitamin B3 (niacinamide) to fight fatigue. Optical brighteners, exfoliating ingredients and vitamin C pep up skin in the short and longer term to ward off surface dullness. There’s also a water-charged gel-cream.

Clarins Men Super Moisture Balm $66 Choose this comforting balm to ease the tightness of drier or stressed skin. Or switch to a gel formula as the weather warms for its fresh feel and lighter texture suited to oilier or combination skin. In between there’s a lotion so all preferences are catered for across the Super Moisture trio.

La Mer The Renewal Oil $365 With its “miracle broth” made of marine extracts added to a complex of plant oils, this lap-of-luxury hydration is a dry skin succour. A few drops are ideal for long-haul travel.

Elemis Superfood Facial Oil $95 This vegetable smoothie blend of broccoli, flax seed and daikon radish forms an antioxidant and omega-rich elixir to nourish skin crying out for emollient intervention.

Triumph & Disaster Dark Moon Hydrating Cream $85 Designed to sync with skin’s overnight rhythms (and if added recovery is needed by day), this helps hydrate without getting all heavy about it. New Zealand-made and contains vitamin C for its collagen support.