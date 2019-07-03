Supermodel Kate Moss' Beauty Evolution: Her Best Looks

1/11

From the runway to the red carpet, we look back at Kate's best looks. Photos / Getty Images

1990 If this doesn’t scream ‘90s nostalgia’ then we don’t know what will. A then 16-year-old Kate was walking snapped hand in hand with her then beau, Johnny Depp, sporting a youthful glow and air-dried natural blonde hair. Photo / Getty Images

1993 Name a more iconic photo – we’ll wait. Kate posed with fellow model Naomi Campbell at the Elite Model Agency party at the Hilton Hotel in 1993. Not only did her sheer dress and black underwear pairing go down in history, but so, too, did her 100-kilowatt smile and slicked back hair do with spiky ends left free. Photo / Getty Images

1995 Kate rocked this hair-raising look at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris in 1995, where extensions were used to fake thicker, more luscious-looking locks. A swipe of rich mauve lipstick and a faux beauty spot cemented this look in the 1960s mod era. Now, where can we get our hands on that thick velvet headband?! Photo / Getty Images

1999 Arguably the most 1990s haircut of all time was the shag. Kate was virtually unrecognisable at the 1999 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards, when she chopped her locks into the time-stamped style and dyed her hair chocolate brown. Photo / Getty Images

2001 Her brunette phase was short lived, with Kate quickly reverting back to her blonde roots. Next, she tried on a pixie cut for size, which left us believing she’d suit just about any hairstyle given those angular cheekbones. Photo / Getty Images

2005 This iconic beauty look carried Kate through much of the Noughties and beyond. It seems Kate misplaced her hairbrush for a number of years, but she does the whole ‘I-woke-up-like-this’ hair so well. Smudged black liner hugging her upper and lower lash line completed the look. Photo / Getty Images

2010 The jury’s out on whether Kate’s peroxide roots were just that or an unblended spritz of dry shampoo, but this brighter blonde seems to lift her complexion more than previous honey options. The eyeliner’s still there (five years later), but this time leaning more towards winged cat eye territory than rocker chic. Photo / Getty Images

2012 Kate glowed at the ambassador event for Mango in 2012. Whether this was down to a recent holiday or a solid amount of bronzer, we don’t know. What we do know is that Kate finally developed a love of colour, opting for a monochrome beauty look with a dusty rose hue featuring on her eyes, cheeks and lips. For hair, the supermodel wore undulating waves that were sprayed back in place to sit behind her shoulders. Photo / Getty Images

2017 The colour reign continued at a public mass for former Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani in 2017, where Kate wore a punchy red lipstick that peeked out from under her veiled hat. Photo / Getty Images