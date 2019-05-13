The Most Outlandish Beauty Looks From This Year's Camp-Themed Met Gala

1/20

ADWOA ABOAH A crystalline headpiece set the scene for Adwoa’s edgy beauty look, which was created by celebrity makeup artist Celia Burton. Glowing skin was offset by a punchy wash of Revlon crème eyeshadow and powder blush across upper cheeks, temples and eyelids for this avant garde lesson in draping. Photo / Getty Images

AQUARIA She took out the top spot in Ru Paul’s Drag Race in 2018, and now Aquaria brought her beauty A-game. The drag queen paired a painted white wig with a neon yellow and navy cut crease eye look, fluffy mink lashes and overdrawn lips. Kylie Jenner, eat your heart out. Photo / Getty Images

ASHLEY GRAHAM While slightly less directional than other looks spotted on the pink carpet, model Ashley Graham won us over with her expertly applied emerald green liner. Celebrity makeup artist Kate Synnott was inspired by Ashley’s Dapper Dan x Gucci ensemble, using Revlon eyeliner in a similar shade to her lapel to tie the two together. Photo / Getty Images

BELLA HADID Makeup artist Mary Phillips was behind Bella’s Linda Evangelista-inspired look, who used a coterie of Dior products to create her dewy complexion and bewitching winged liner. We love her fresh pixie cut — a directional look for the model who we're used to seeing with flowing locks. Photo / Getty Images

BEVY SMITH We couldn’t help but obsess over media personality Bevy’s copper-coloured freckles and glitter brows to match. This fun and flirty look was made all the more youthful with a thick fishtail braid wrapped around the crown of her head. Photo / Getty Images

CANDICE SWANEPOEL While her makeup wasn’t particularly to theme, we did appreciate the artful placement of three half figure eights across Candice’s forehead. Each strand was secured in place with hair gel, while the remainder of her locks were swept back into a high ponytail of Rapunzel proportions. Photo / Getty Images

DARREN CRISS Singer, songwriter and actor Darren scores double points for his camp ensemble and bizarre (in a good way) beauty look. The multi-hyphenate wore heavy royal blue shadow on his lower waterline, which was blended up towards his temples for an ombre effect. A strong colour choice given this really popped against his hazel eyes. For lips, a daub of mushroom lipstick in the centre of his lower lip added interest. Photo / Getty Images

EMMA ROBERTS Capitalising on the monochrome makeup trend, Emma’s look is as pretty as it is wearable. Blossom pink adorned eyes and lips, supplemented with a wash of tonal blush. For hair, her half-up, half-down style was decorated with paper flowers and faux pearls in similar shades. Photo / Getty Images

EZRA MILLER Stare at him for two long and he’ll make you go cross-eyed. Ezra’s mind-boggling beauty look comes as no surprise — after all, the actor has displayed his chameleonic approach to fashion and beauty on many a red carpet. Seven sets of fluffy lashes and a cropped black wig later, Ezra’s beauty look was a standout of the night. Plus his glossy red lipstick was a master-class in how to accentuate your cupid’s bow. Photo / Getty Images

GIGI HADID Makeup artist Erin Parsons had the painstaking task of adhering individual white feathers to Gigi’s lashes to create this wide-eyed effect. Fluffy brows and a satin nude lip polished off the look. Photo / Getty Images

JARED LETO'S HEAD The saying goes: “Your best accessory is your smile” — but what about your head? The 7 Seconds To Mars singer came armed with a replica of his own face as his meme-worthy Met Gala accessory, as seen on the Gucci runways in 2018. While the resemblance to the wax mould was ever-so-slightly off, we definitely appreciate the head’s dusting of bronzer and expert contouring. Photo / Getty Images

JENNIFER LOPEZ J.Lo channels some serious Whitney-Houston-in-The-Bodyguard vibes with this striking beauty look. We’ll never know whether the wig is concealing a bad hair day, but we do know that her bougie-inspired makeup is totally in line with the ‘camp’ theme. The walking disco ball glowed from top to toe, and we’d love to know what type of shimmering body lotion she’s been dipped in. Photo / Getty Images

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER A more subtle approach to the blush draping trend Rihanna wore to the Rei Kuwakabo/Comme des Garçons-themed Met Gala in 2017, Josephine opted for a candy pink hue which was blended upward from the apples to her cheeks, over her eyelids and up past her temples. Couple this with a newly cropped ‘do, aubergine lipstick and an elaborate headdress, and the supermodel’s look was a real head turner. Photo / Getty Images

KACEY MUSGRAVES The 1990s kid inside us was screaming upon spotting Kacey’s Barbie-inspired look. Midi-length, hot pink leather jacket and hairdryer bag aside, Kacey swapped her usual chestnut locks for a platinum blonde, mermaid-esque wig, glowing skin, bright pink lipstick, and a Malibu-ready faux glow. Photo / Getty Images

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST Did Kim and J.Lo share a stylist? The reality TV star donned a bejewelled ombre blue and silver wig with yet another figure-hugging outfit at the Met Gala after-party. Photo / Getty Images

KRISTEN STEWART Get your temporary hair colour aerosol cans out — it felt as though every second A-lister opted for high-impact hues through the ends of their hair. Kristen jumped on the bandwagon by adding streaks of fire truck red to her platinum ‘do, and coloured other hairs on her face in the form of canary yellow brows. But if you thought her playing with different colours of the rainbow would boost her mood, you’re fresh out of luck. Photo / Getty Images

LADY GAGA What would this list be without a mention of co-host Gaga’s arresting eye look? The singer was serving up some serious Just Dance vibes with her grandiose eyelashes that were more an accessory than makeup add-on. Metallic gold lashes extended far past her cheekbones, with jewels adorning her upper lash line and thick white kohl liner on her lower lash line. The overall look was the brainchild of makeup artist Sarah Tanno, who told Vogue she was inspired by her favourite fashion book: Backstage Dior by photographer Roxanne Lowit. Photo / Getty Images

LAVERNE COX Further cementing our theory that everyone coloured their hair, Laverne stepped out with icy blue tresses and eyeshadow to match. Laverne’s makeup artist used three tonal shades of blue to create the dynamic eye look, punctuated by a strip of metallic silver sticker in place of winged liner. The same vibe was replicated on her magenta lip, this time with metallic gold in the centre. Photo / Getty Images

LILY COLLINS Lily’s modish makeup had us all wishing we were born in a different era. Celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles drew inspiration from Priscilla Presley to form this retro yet elevated look using a range of products by Lancôme — including a flat, matte pastel lilac on the eyes, dramatic liquid liner and ample false lashes. Photo