10 Smart Summer Skirts To Add To Your Wardrobe

Look to a polished yet lightweight midi-skirt for easy elegance

By Rosie Herdman
Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020
1/11

A silk slip skirt is a summer staple; try contrasting the sleek shape with volume up top. Warm weather pastels are always a winner.

Photo / Getty Images

Add a utilitarian spin with olive green and a wide belt; paired with a white shirt, this look will serve you well both at work and beyond.

Zara skirt $99.

Black in summer can be a breeze, just go for a lightweight material. This Lee Mathews skirt is 100 per cent silk with a sweet waist tie.

Lee Mathews skirt, $550, from Muse Boutique.

Add some romance to your look with a little volume; a cropped cardigan or jacket would also look lovely with this Bec & Bridge cotton skirt.

Bec & Bridge skirt, $319, from Superette.

Simple silhouettes are a foolproof way to look polished and put together, like this this white high-waisted column skirt from Glassons.

Glassons skirt $50.

For floral fans, Kate Sylvester's new season offering includes this eye-catching silk skirt with a whimsical gathered waist. It can also be converted into a mid-length dress with the hidden straps.

Kate Sylvester convertible skirtdress $459.

Perhaps not one to wear with a button-down shirt, but this button-front skirt will look just as chic styled with a T-shirt or simple blouse.

Max linen skirt $110.

A bright pattern will give you maximum effect for minimum effort, ideal when it's too hot to put something complicated together.

Verge skirt $230.

Prince of Wales check can still be a thing in summer — just swap out the boots for flat sandals or heels, and wear something light up-top.

Marella pencil skirt, $489, from Smith and Caughey's.

Another black option, this Stolen Girlfriend's Club skirt has a playful split to catch a warm summer breeze.

Stolen Girlfriends Club skirt $119.

Picnic dressing at its finest; go for check on check as demonstrated here or pair a gingham skirt with a cool vintage T-shirt or simple camisole.

PushButton checked skirt, $724, from Need Supply.


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Inspiring Summer Outfit Ideas To Steal From Instagram

If you're after some wardrobe inspiration for the summer months, look no further than these stylish dressers

How To Pull Off Seamless Day-To-Night Dressing This Party Season

These four summer staples can be toned down or elevated with ease

Beach Goth: What To Wear In Summer If Your Favourite Colour Is Black

For some, summer is a chance to break out the brights. For others, classic black is still their go-to. Luckily, there are fashi...

8 Pretty Patterned Dresses That Disguise Food Stains

It's the holidays. Accidents happen. Here's our pick of fail-safe frocks that will disguise a multitude of sins

MUST-READ

More Fashion

10 Smart Summer Skirts To Add To Your Wardrobe

Want To Break Up With Fast Fashion? This New Book Is Here To Help

9 Wardrobe Staples You'll Find In Every Stylish Royal's Repertoire

Looks Of The Week 17/01/20

Street Style: The Most Dapper Scenes From Pitti Uomo Fall/Winter 2020

Looks Of The Week 10/01/20

Inspiring Summer Outfit Ideas To Steal From Instagram

A Joyful Golden Globes Red Carpet Signals It's Okay To Enjoy Fashion Again

The Coolest Looks From The Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet

The Golden Globes Go Vegan - But Will Stars Forgo Their Fast Food Fix?
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter