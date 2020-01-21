10 Smart Summer Skirts To Add To Your Wardrobe

1/11

A silk slip skirt is a summer staple; try contrasting the sleek shape with volume up top. Warm weather pastels are always a winner. Photo / Getty Images

Add a utilitarian spin with olive green and a wide belt; paired with a white shirt, this look will serve you well both at work and beyond. Zara skirt $99.

Black in summer can be a breeze, just go for a lightweight material. This Lee Mathews skirt is 100 per cent silk with a sweet waist tie. Lee Mathews skirt, $550, from Muse Boutique.

Add some romance to your look with a little volume; a cropped cardigan or jacket would also look lovely with this Bec & Bridge cotton skirt. Bec & Bridge skirt, $319, from Superette.

Simple silhouettes are a foolproof way to look polished and put together, like this this white high-waisted column skirt from Glassons. Glassons skirt $50.

For floral fans, Kate Sylvester's new season offering includes this eye-catching silk skirt with a whimsical gathered waist. It can also be converted into a mid-length dress with the hidden straps. Kate Sylvester convertible skirtdress $459.

Perhaps not one to wear with a button-down shirt, but this button-front skirt will look just as chic styled with a T-shirt or simple blouse. Max linen skirt $110.

A bright pattern will give you maximum effect for minimum effort, ideal when it's too hot to put something complicated together. Verge skirt $230.

Prince of Wales check can still be a thing in summer — just swap out the boots for flat sandals or heels, and wear something light up-top. Marella pencil skirt, $489, from Smith and Caughey's.

Another black option, this Stolen Girlfriend's Club skirt has a playful split to catch a warm summer breeze. Stolen Girlfriends Club skirt $119.