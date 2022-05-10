12 Gorgeous Scarves To Keep You Warm

The ultimate seasonal accessory gets a timely update with these cosy and chic offerings

By Terry Halliwell
Tuesday May 10, 2022
Stay warm with a gorgeous scarf this season. Photo / Guy Coombes, Viva Accessories Issue 2015

Johnstons of Elgin merino scarf $245

Zambesi merino scarf (POA)

Gucci wool jacquard scarf $900

Wools of Wanaka Lothlorian merino wool and possum fur scarf $95

Samsoe Samsoe scarf, $199, from Fabric

Gorman x Jess johnson merino scarf $149

Deadly Ponies mohair scarf $269

Country Road wool scarf $109

Karen Walker cashmere rib scarf $275

Sophie cable knit scarf, $98, from Father Rabbit

Sophie Digard Creations scarf, $745, from Tessuti

Rag & bone wool scarf, $299, from Superette


10 Simple Ways To Boost Your Wardrobe, Modelled By The Viva Team

Trends come and go, but these seasonal style additions remain steadfast and true

Lit Knits: 6 Local Designers Fashioning Some Of Our Most Beloved Autumn Woollens

It's the season to treat yourself to a vest that can stand alone

Made With Love: The Tight-Knit Renaissance Of Craft

From the rise of lo-fi DIY on Instagram to intricately handmade pieces of art, time-honoured craft techniques continue to inspi...

12 Cool Coats That Aren't Black Or Beige

From soft pastels to brazen brights, joyful outerwear offers a welcome alternative to faithful classics

12 Gorgeous Scarves To Keep You Warm

