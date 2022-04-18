12 Cool Coats That Aren't Black Or Beige

From soft pastels to brazen brights, joyful outerwear offers a welcome alternative to faithful classics

By Terry Halliwell
Monday April 18, 2022
1/12

Ruby Jemima trench $399

Carlson Devon coat $799

Twenty-seven Names Cleo coat $630

Kate Sylvester Taylor coat $899

Nom*D Deuce car coat, $680, from Plume

Yvonne Bennetti Hyde Park coat $895

Friday Flamingo Abby coat $160

Karen Walker Underground coat $845

Zambesi Car coat $795

Dries Van Noten Rinks Loop Coat, $1699, from Scotties

Max Olivia coat $380

Juliette Hogan Barb coat $759


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

10 Simple Ways To Boost Your Wardrobe, Modelled By The Viva Team

Trends come and go, but these seasonal style additions remain steadfast and true

How Colour-Blocking Made Its Roaring Return

Colour-blocking — the fashion trope popularised in the aftermath of the 2008 recession — has returned to the fore as designers ...

How To Find The Prettiest Red Lipstick To Suit Your Skin Tone

One lipstick maven reveals her tips on finding a lip shade to complement your complexion

24 Monochromatic Staples That Achieve A Sleek & Sophisticated Wardrobe

Perennially chic, pared-back pieces that integrate into any style

WINTER FASHION

More Fashion

New Opening: Crane Brothers Adapt To Changing Times With A New Store

12 Cool Coats That Aren't Black Or Beige

The 7 Secrets To New Yorkers’ Perennially Chic, Pared-Back Wardrobes

Meet Jessica McCormack, The Diamond Doyenne

24 Monochromatic Staples That Achieve A Sleek & Sophisticated Wardrobe

The Viva Team's Most Favourite Jeans

16 Truly Blissful Bedroom Items

Looks Of The Week 08/04/22

Everything The Viva Team Are Buying For Autumn
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter