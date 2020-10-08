13 Versatile Summer Sandals

New Zealand Herald
From cushy jandals to sophisticated slides, shop our pick of a summer wardrobe essential
Saben slides, $129
Photo / Supplied
Birkenstock slides, $250, from Pat Menzies
Country Road slides, $149
Steve Madden sandals, $70, from Hannahs
Merchant 1948 sandals, $189.90
Church’s sandals, $795, from Scotties
Malone Souliers slides, $640, from Matches Fashion
A crisp summer look worn with sandals from Alaia spring/summer 2020/2021. Photo / Supplied.
Atmos & Here slides, $100, from The Iconic
Gucci sandals, $935
3.1 Phillip Lim slides, $490
Nelson-made sandals, about $185
Yume Yume sandals about $180
