13 Versatile Summer Sandals

From cushy jandals to sophisticated slides, shop our pick of a summer wardrobe essential

By Dan Ahwa
Thursday Oct. 8, 2020
1/13

Saben slides, $129

Photo / Supplied

Birkenstock slides, $250, from Pat Menzies

Country Road slides, $149

Steve Madden sandals, $70, from Hannahs

Merchant 1948 sandals, $189.90

Church’s sandals, $795, from Scotties

Malone Souliers slides, $640, from Matches Fashion

A crisp summer look worn with sandals from Alaia spring/summer 2020/2021. Photo / Supplied.

Atmos & Here slides, $100, from The Iconic

Gucci sandals, $935

3.1 Phillip Lim slides, $490

Nelson-made sandals, about $185

Yume Yume sandals about $180


