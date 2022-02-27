Baby It's Bright Outside: Colour Your Life With These 14 Bold Pieces

Indulge in a show-stopping colour that's sure to make heads turn

By Annabel Dickson
Sunday Feb. 27, 2022
Deadly Ponies bag $459.

Deeanne Hobbs dress, $347, from Zebrano.

Dominique Healy dress $390.

Emilia Wickstead dress, $2895, from Simon James.

Joseph jacket $2648.

Laing silk shirt $385.

Mi Piaci heels $260.

Paris Georgia top $560.

Prada belt, $295, from The Real Real.

Layplan top $285 and trousers $340.

Ruby skirt $189.

Scanlan Theodore bag $700.

Honeybloom recycled bead necklace $60.

Zara leather gloves $109.


