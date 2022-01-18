15 Delightful Swimsuits To Enjoy When The Temperatures Heat Up

At the height of summer, take a dip wearing a cool and collected look for the beach or pool

By Annabel Dickson
Tuesday Jan. 18, 2022
Denizeri bikini top, $150, and and bottoms, $140, from Mei Lan.

Aurai swimsuit $129.

Florence Eugenie bikini top $135 and bottoms $115.

Natasha Tonic swimsuit $315.

Nisa bikni top $119 and bottoms $119.

Lucy Folk X Fella Swim bikni top $165 and bottoms $135.

Bottega swimsuit, $790, from Net-A-Porter.

Ruby bikini top $99 and bottoms $99.

Assembly Label swim-shorts $70.

OAS swim-shorts, $149, from Superette.

Patagonia swim-shorts $90.

Solid and Striped swimsuit $335.

Scanlan Theodore bikini top $149 and bottoms $149.

Jets bikini top, $140, and bottoms, $140, from Hot Body.

Piha Swimwear one-piece $90.


