Make A Splash With A Fresh Swimsuit

As an island nation, we're naturally mad about togs. Bikinis, one-pieces and rash vests, each serve a purpose and suit a personality, helping you express yourself and enjoy the best of summer. However the effects of sun, salt and chlorine make swimwear something to consider carefully — invest in good quality fabric that can withstand the rigours of summer (sustainable Econyl, used by brands like Kowtow, is a great choice) and pay attention to fit and cut so you feel your best. Funky vintage togs are worth the hunt, especially if you find yourself in a small town with an opshop over the holidays.