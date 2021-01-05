Make A Splash With A Fresh Swimsuit

Summer is in full swing, so why not finesse your holiday look? Here are 22 beach-ready options

Tuesday Jan. 5, 2021
1/22

Roxy swimsuit, $88.99, from Amazon surf.

Fella bikini top from $153, and bottoms from $82.

Cotton On bikini top, $24.99, and bottoms $20.

Hakinakina sun top $190.

Calvin Klein bikini top, $130, and bottoms $89.95, from Smith & Caughey’s.

Ken Done swimsuit from $159.

Galamaar one-piece, $460, from Mei Lan.

Galamaar top, $250, and bottoms, $200, from Mei Lan.

Louis Vuitton swimsuit $1320.

Missoni bikini, from $719, from Mytheresa.com.

Moontide swimsuit $140.

Nisa swimsuit $209.

Nu Swim one-piece from $238.

Glassons bikini top, $20, and bottoms, $16.99.

Peony bikini top, $130, and bottoms, $140.

Cleoni swimsuit, $247, from Well Made Clothes.

Ruby swimsuit $149.

Speedo bikini, $130, from Bluedude.co.nz.

Hunza G bikini from $256.

Versace swimsuit, from $1105, from Farfetch.com.

Zulu & Zepher swimsuit $165.

Moontide bikini top $85.

Viva Magazine - Volume 2. Photo / Grace Gemuhluoglu.


As an island nation, we're naturally mad about togs. Bikinis, one-pieces and rash vests, each serve a purpose and suit a personality, helping you express yourself and enjoy the best of summer. However the effects of sun, salt and chlorine make swimwear something to consider carefully invest in good quality fabric that can withstand the rigours of summer (sustainable Econyl, used by brands like Kowtow, is a great choice) and pay attention to fit and cut so you feel your best. Funky vintage togs are worth the hunt, especially if you find yourself in a small town with an opshop over the holidays.

