29 Versatile Spring Cardigans

This convivial knit can be straight-laced, sweet, or subversive

By Emma Gleason
Sunday Sept. 19, 2021
1/29

Stolen Girlfriends Club mohair cardigan $399.

Tolaga Bay Cashmere cardigan $697.

Max merino cardigan $80.

Comme des Garcons Play wool cardigan, $599, from Fabric

Maggie Marilyn merino cardigan $295.

Wynn Hamlyn cardigan $395.

Checks Downtown mohair cardigan $279.

Juliette Hogan cotton cardigan $459.

Standard Issue merino cardigan $279.

Kate Sylvester organic cotton cardigan $299.

Marle cashmere cardigan $480.

Simone Rocha cardigan, $750, from Zambesi.

Tolaga Bay cardigan, $99, from Rodd & Gunn.

Glassons cardigan $40.

Wixii cardigan $279.

Hi There cardigan, $110, from Karen Walker.

Gregory alpaca-blend cardigan $319.

Laing merino cardigan $375.

Liz Mitchell HandKnits linen cardigan $395.

Marni cardigan, $445, from Scotties.

Ruby mohair cardigan $229.

Nom*D cardigan, coming soon.

Mina cotton cardigan $118.

Twenty-seven Names merino cardigan $520.

Muse cashmere cardigan $650.

Elle + Riley cashmere cardigan $659.

Ahipao lambswool cardigan $199.

Kowtow cotton cardigan $249

Frisson Knits cardigan $680.


Practical for transeasonal dressing, this versatile knit can be straight-laced, sweet, or subversive at the touch of a button. 

Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

10 Sleeveless Tops For Vaccinations & A Boost Of Serotonin

A sleeveless top for sunkissed days offers easy access for vaccine appointments too

12 Gorgeous Spring Picks To Buy Now & Get Later

Mark the arrival of spring deliveries with an online order that will lift your spirits and support your favourite businesses

9 Sustainable & Planet-Friendly Sneakers

Tread lightly in a pair of mindful (and chic) sneakers that are good for both your soles and the environment

Unique, Artful Homewares To Uplift Your Interiors

Give your home a seasonal boost with a jolt of colour and plenty of interest

LOCKDOWN READS

More Fashion

29 Versatile Spring Cardigans

15 Fresh Sneakers To Wear With Everything

The Coolest Looks From The Met Gala 2021

Style Liaisons: In Conversation With Content Creator Siposetu Duncan

The Coolest Looks From The MTV Video Music Awards 2021

Fashioning An American Identity & More Key Notes For This Year’s Met Gala

10 Sleeveless Tops For Vaccinations & A Boost Of Serotonin

Lorde's 'Solar Power' Companion Piece Is A Significant Step Forward For Te Reo
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter