40 Father's Day Gift Ideas (There's Only One Tie In Sight)

Asuwere woollen 'shacket' A fresh take on traditional wool jackets, this option comes unlined, making it lightweight for cool days and nights. A hidden pocket in the side seam gives this plenty of practical function. Asuwere shacket $259

Stanley 5.2L lunchbox There's nothing quite like a sturdy lunchbox to encourage its user to make their own lunch and offer sustenance for the day. Also great for weekend camping trips. Keeps food fresh for longer. Stanley classic lunchbox, $120, from Barkers

Parisian 1919 Centenary Collection ltd. edition silk tie While ties are becoming a debatable part of a modern wardrobe, we understand some professions will require this decadent flourish as part of a daily uniform, or simply something that comes down to personal taste. This opulent 100 per cent silk tie is a special way to appreciate a stylish father figure. Parisian silk tie, $149, from RJB Design

Dagmar Dyck screenprint This limited-edition screen print measures 950mm x 650mm and is a great idea for art lovers and those with a special affection for our local arts communities. Entitled 'Seeing New Things', the work is a ten-colour, hand-stencilled, limited-edition screen print, exploring the way in which patterns are woven throughout the stories of the Pacific. Seeing New Things print by Dagmar Dyck (2021, 950mm x 650mm framed, $1750, from Moana Fresh

Made of Tomorrow's fold bedside table Who doesn't love a practical present? This wall-mounted dual shelf is perfect for small spaces or for someone wanting something unique. Even better, this side shelf is sleek in design and made in Tauranga, and can hold up to 5kg. The powder-coated aluminium is available in white, black, sage green, dusky blue or this brillaint red. 400mm x 120mm x 200mm Made of Tomorrow bedside table, $125, from Frances Nation

Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris If satire and a sharp wit is what makes your father figure smile, they might enjoy reading Happy-Go-Lucky, another great read from David Sedaris who once again captures a hilarious observation on recent upheavals both personal and public; chronicling Sedaris' own life and his daily interactions and observations. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris, $35, from Unity Books and all good bookstores

Tokyo Steel toolbox A red tool box is a classic essential to any home or workshop. This sturdy option is made in Japan from a single sheet of steel, providing it a seamless design with no sharp edges or weak points. w37cm x d16cm x h12cm. Tokyo Steel toolbox, $95, from Garden Objects

Tekla bathrobe A cushy robe for every hour of the day, this plush option from Tekla is a great gift idea. Made in Portugal, it's woven in an extra thick 385g terry that is highly absorbent and long-lasting, and comes available in a range of colours. Tekla bathrobe, $336, from Simon James

Eva Solo oil and vinegar carafe This sleek, heat-resistant carafe includes a drip-free pour and can easily hold sprigs, herbs or spices for the foodie in your life. Eva solo oil and vinegar carafe, $97.50, from Sabato

Crosley Voyager Dune portable turntable For the music aficiando in your life, this stylish addition to any home is a great way to enjoy analogue music with its vintage-inspired aesthetic. Available with a built-in Bluetooth transmitter. Crosley Voyager Dune portable turntable, $265.50, from The Market

Equal Partners: Improving Gender Equality at Home by Kate Mangino If it's a gift with a message, then this is worth considering. From gender expert and professional facilitator Kate Mangino, this book is an informed guide about how we can all collectively work to undo harmful gender norms and create greater household equity. Equal Partners: Improving Gender Equality at Home by Kate Mangino, $67, from The Women's Bookshop

Beach Brains check jumper Add some sartorial fun to someone's life with this cosy, boxy-fit jumper from the local surf and streetwear brand. Beach Brains check knit jumper $389

David Mellor coffee plunger Pure elegance, this stainless-steel French press is a stylish way to enjoy a fresh brew. David Mellor Design coffee plunger, $289, from Tessuti

Tamaki Niime shawl For someone who likes a hint of colour or perhaps has a more bohemian sensibility, these beautiful scarves are one-of-a-kind, making this a bespoke gift to cherish. Reviving the ancient Japanese weaving technique of banshu-ori, Tamaki Niime scarves are made in one continuous production process, from yarn to dyeing to sewing. 70 per cent wool, 30 per cent cotton. Tamaki Niime shawl, $249, from Fabric

Weber charcoal BBQ With sunnier days on the horizon, this charcoal BBQ is just right. Easy to manouvere around, easy to clean, the perfect accompaniment to al fresco dining. Weber Original charcoal BBQ (57cm), $419, from Mitre 10

Daniel Wellington watch A simple and understated timepiece is a safe bet when buying a watch for someone special. Featuring a luxurious metal bracelet with three-piece links. Daniel Wellington watch, $343, from Walker & Hall

Apple Airpods Max Another great idea for music lovers, a decent pair of headphones with high-fidelity audio sound, noise cancellation and exceptional fit. We love these green pair in particular. Apple Airpods Max $999

Houseplant care starter pack For the green thumb or perhaps a passive agressive way to let them know they need to give their houseplants some TLC, this helpful gift has multiple layers for the intended recipient to enjoy. Kings houseplant starter pack $75

Pate and butter dish Gourmands will appreciate this wooden dish. Made from 100 per cent recycled wood, it's a surefire way to elevate any culinary situation. Pate and butter dish, $48, from Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tamaki, available in Kauri, Rimu and Rewarewa.

Doiy terracotta vase For the classically minded, this Apollo vase is a great way to add some interest to personal spaces. Doiy terracotta Apollo vase, $140, from World

Rembrandt gingham shirt Gingham is a new-season hit, and this classic red-and-white print is perfect for weekends as the weather warms up. 100 per cent pure cotton small details like a back pleat and front pocket make all the difference. Rembrandt Sinatra shirt $139

Ozito PXC orbital sander For the person who likes to use their hands, this handy cordless random orbital sander is designed to rapidly remove material from timber or painted surfaces. Ozito PXC 18V 125mm random orbital sander, $80, from Bunnings

Kakariki keychain Keys are an essential daily item — make it easier for a loved one with this charming keychain. Kakariki keychain, $6.90, from Iko Iko

Triumph & Disaster The Doctor Beard Balm New from apothecary-style skincare foundry Triumph & Disaster is its three-strong range of beard-care products, which extends to a beard wash, oil and balm. Viva loves The Doctor Beard Balm, a firm-hold beard balm which is laced with ingredients like beeswax, shea butter and tamanu oil to not only care for beard hair but the skin underneath. Not to mention it's scented with assassin smoke and abandoned temple, with notes of vetiver, moss and bergamot. Triumph & Disaster The Doctor Beard Balm $45

Thom Morison chore coat A hardworking piece of utilitarian outerwear crafted by a local menswear brand with a strong point of view. This five-pocket chore coat is perfect for seamless transitions from day to evening — smart, preppy and available in black, tan and this lovely khaki. Thom Morison Five Pocket chore coat $749

Kirk Originals sunglasses The dark Havana and charcoal Bridewell sunglasses are a sturdy, angular statement pair of sunglasses fitted with 100 per cent UVA and UVB protection lenses. Kirk Originals Dark Havana & Charcoal Bridewell Sunglasses, $625, from Crane Brothers

Herschel carry on suitacse For the busy traveller, the perfect sized carry on luggage can be a helpful support. Tactile and hardwearing, this well-sized suitcase is an investment gift they'll treasure. Herschel Supply Co. carry on, $459, from Smith & Caughey's

Acne jumper A shout out to the classical great, this one's for someone with a specific taste in music. This relaxed fit sweatshirt is made from organic cotton sweatshirting. Could make for the perfect complement to a record or sheet music from the German-British Baroque composer. Acne Composer jumper, $549, from Workshop

Timberland boat shoes Classics turned up a notch, these boat shoes feature silk embroidery, Better Leather from a tannery rated silver for its water, energy, and waste management practices, with a lug outsole made with 34 per cent recycled rubber. Timberland CLot x Noreen 3-eye classic lug shoe $300

Citta broom If the father figure in your life needs to take a hint, try this stylish broom. Made from wood and straw, it's an elegant and timless gift. Citta Design straw broom, $24.90, from Father Rabbit

Yeti cooler The Yeti Tundra 45 measures 39cm x 65cm x 41cm on the outside and 27cm x 49cm x 26cm on the inside. Infused with Yeti's signature toughness, it's great for those keen on fishing expeditions in particular. Also has a durable rotomolded construction and up to two inches of PermaFrost Insulation. More importantly, it holds 26 cans of beers perfectly. Yeti Tundra 45 hard cooler, $500, from Just Another Fisherman

Country Road socks A pair of quirky socks is perfect for someone who likes to add personality to their accessories. This charming campaign scene is a great dose of whimsy to put a spring in everyone's step. Country Road socks $19.90

Stratton The Newhall Flick Comb Named after the iconic Birmingham Street, this fine-toothed comb is excellent for grooming beards and moustaches. It’s foldaway compact design stashes easily into pockets and satchels, making easy work of appearing polished no matter what the day holds. Stratton The Newhall Flick Comb $8

R.M. Williams card and AirPods bundle A two-for-one package, this handy gift idea from the Australian leather experts is ideal for the stylish man on the go. As part of its limited-edition Maker's Collection gift sets, this one features a slimline leather card wallet and a handy AirPods case, crafted by hand in Melbourne using premium Italian leather. RM Williams card and earpods gift set $419

Buddy hemp T-shirt Retro sportswear motifs have become a popular fashion trend for the past several seasons, and local label Buddy has released their take with this playful print. Buddy tees are certified organic from the initial stages of growing — right through to the sewing of the final garment. 55 per cent hemp and 45 per cent organic cotton. Buddy hemp print t-shirt, $100, from Good as Gold

Raf Simons tote bag An oversized denim tote bag is always a good idea, and this stylish version is for the fashion-loving father figure, rendered in a vibrant teal hue. Raf Simons denim tote bag, $750, from Zambesi

Scenturie Men’s Revitalising Skincare Set Pamper the special fella in your life with this set of three ethically made skincare products which are geared towards the specific needs of men’s skin. The set includes a cleanser, moisturiser and coffee-based face scrub, all of which are 100 per cent vegan, cruelty- and palm oil-free, and work together to restore a healthy, glowing complexion. Scenturie Men’s Revitalising Skincare Set $110

Kenzo blanket scarf A shawl/scarf for every season, this one is a chic option featuring a Boke flower pattern and a handy fastener. The best part? the classic blanket stitch around the perimeter. Kenzo blanket scarf, $699, from Edit.

Mid-century bar cart 1960s and originating from South Africa, this stylish drinks cart is a celebration of mid-century design, with its clean lines. Crafted from a rich grain timber frame with red laminate inserts, it's an elegant and thoughtful gift for the design lover. Mid-century bar cart, $1150, from Mr. Biggelsworthy

Lorraine Natusch glass mushroom What's not to admire about this buzzy objet d'art? Measuring w142mm x h140mm, it's a touch of whimsy to the home or office. Lorraine Natusch glass mushroom, $325, from The Poi Room