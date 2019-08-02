Looks Of The Week 02/08/19

1/6

DWAYNE JOHNSON Demonstrating how to look suave in the summer without having to wear a suit, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson looks stylishly put together for a television appearance in New York. He's wearing a button-down striped shirt by Todd Snyder, blue chinos and brown loafers — sans socks, Italian style. Photo / Getty Images READ: 5 Stylish Lessons In Italian Dressing From Pitti Uomo

GABRIELLE UNION Gabrielle often really nails it on the red carpet and at events in unique and unusual ways, which is refreshing to see. She proves a tie dye effect isn't just for the beach with this silky strapless gown by SemSem resort 2020, paired with Sophie Ratner fine jewellery and a bag by Gelareh Mizrahi. Photo / Getty Images

MARGOT ROBBIE Hot on the promo trail for her latest film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Margot looks resplendent — and gives us a break from the all-white Chanel looks she's been favouring recently — in this rich burnt orange gown by Oscar de la Renta fall 2019. Her hair and makeup is flawless, too. She wore the look to the London premiere of the Tarantino-directed film. Photo / Getty Images

CHASE CRAWFORD Yes, he's wearing a black t-shirt, but otherwise Nate — sorry, Chase — shows again how to look tidy and stylish in a relaxed way, with a cool olive green jacket, navy trousers and clean white sneakers. He's wearing The Kooples for a television appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in New York. READ: Our Favourite Fashion Moments From Gossip Girl

REGINA HALL Unlike Margot this week, Regina embraced the power of the LWD — little white dress — for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills. Her off-the-shoulder dress by Lela Rose would also be a beautiful option for cooler nights with its long sleeves, and looks great with her sleek bob. The actress kept it simple and modern elsewhere with minimal accessories. Photo / Getty Images