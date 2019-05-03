Looks Of The Week 03/05/19

1/7

CHLOE SEVIGNY Chloe and her killer legs made an appearance at the Chanel x Tribeca Film Festival Artists dinner in New York. The actor proved a skirt suit doesn't need to be prim and proper, with her ultra-short leather skirt and matching jacket, all by Chanel. The hair bow is a nice touch too. Photo / Getty Images

KIERSEY CLEMONS This pink, asymmetrically-frilled dress from Gucci's Fall 2018 collection could be a lot, but actor Kiersey makes it look easy and relaxed. She wore the look to the Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment In Entertainment Event, and offset the pink with emerald heels. Photo / Getty Images

CHRISSY TEIGEN This look is a departure from Chrissy's normal high-wattage style, and she wears it well. The black Azzi & Osta Spring 2019 gown is elegant but still has enough interesting details to be playful and suit her personality. Her hair and makeup are also beautifully polished. Photo / Getty Images

ALEXANDRA GOLOVANOFF Giving those of us who never wear heels all kinds of outfit inspiration, the French journalist looks chic yet relaxed wearing Christian Dior at the Christian Dior Couture S/S20 Cruise Collection show. Photo / Getty Images

DIANA ROSS Also at the event, and also in flats (!) Diana Ross exudes her charm and personality in a black Tulle Dior dress. Photo / Getty Images

ELLE FANNING Elle is chameleonic with her red carpet style, having the ability to pull off both fussy and minimalist looks, and this ensemble by Alexander McQueen definitely falls into the latter category without being boring. Rather than referencing times gone by, The corset and voluminous white dress are firmly in the 21st century with the use of black leather and the proportions of the sleeves. Completed by black Mary-Jane heels, Elle wore this at a Hulu event in New York. Photo / Getty Images