13 Fun Throw On & Go Out Tops

From playful button up shirts to dramatic tops, re-connect with friends in a top that does all the work

By Dan Ahwa, Annabel Dickson
Thursday Oct. 15, 2020
1/13

Twenty-seven Names blouse $380

Fresh and romantic, this whimsical top with its easy shape and print works just as well with a summer skirt as it does with a pair of dinner trousers for a more dressed up appraoch.

Lost In Paradise shirt, $137, from Dalston

This artful print adds a sense of shimsy to any occasion. Featuring mother of pearl buttons, it's an elegant button up that requires little else to look great.

Lisa Says Gah top about $195

The perfect layering piece on a balmy evening with a classic blazer, this chartreuse mesh top is a good option for after hours fun.

Ricochet top $179

An exclusive print takes this simple top to the next level, particularly great with high-shine or leather separates.

Aleksandre Akhalkatsishvili top, $630 from Moda Operandi.

This stunning corset style top is finished with a dramatic bow detail to make hads turn.

Penny Sage top $320

Don't be afraid to try a sheer top - with the right layer underneath, it's an elegant way to add some sensuality to an evening look.

Sills shirt $329

A psychedelic print to herald in the start of summer soirees is a good way to get the party started.

Rory William Docherty top, $780, from Scotties

Make going out an event again with this iridescent top from the local designer. Adding some Studio 54 glamour to any festivity is always a good idea.

Karen Walker blouse $425

This cotton voile blouse with it's sunny hue is an elegant nod to Karen's primness-with-a-kick spirit - wear with jeans and heels for a winning going-out look.

Ruby shirt $229.

A great take on the classic cotton shirt. This Ruby number features a statement ring in the centre with a peplum shape cut and splits in the sleeve cuffs. Easily paired with a silk trouser or denim for your desired look.

Zara top $54.90

Add some drama to after 5 events with a ruffle detail that goes right to the back.

Idae camisole $299 – pre-order

This gorgeous voluminous camisole is made from structural floral printed jacquard taffeta. It features a fitted bust with gathered body.

Shjark top $399

For something a little more elegant, this vintage inspired shape is given a modern finesse with a vivid green hue. 100% silk, this is one for every special occasion.


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

11 Chic Salad Servers On Our Radar

It's salad season - toss your favourite combination with these fun and elegant servers

12 Terrific Skirts For Spring

Add some flair to your wardrobe these great skirts to suit every personality

13 Wide Leg Trousers For Every Occasion

From knitted flares to satin showstoppers, we've got you covered

17 Joyful Items To Help Inspire Positivity

Stay calm and treat yourself to these cheerful things to help keep a smile on your dial

MUST READ

More Fashion

The Coolest Looks From The Billboard Music Awards 2020

13 Fun Throw On & Go Out Tops

The Glamorous Tiffany & Co. Haute Diamonds Making Their Way To Town

Maggie Marilyn's Stylish Partnership With QT Auckland

Does The Perfect White T-shirt Exist?

Elegant Summer Looks Inspired By Sunday Best

Paris Fashion Week: How The City Of Lights Faced Its New Reality

Kerby Jean-Raymond Of Pyer Moss & His Major New Role At Reebok

13 Versatile Summer Sandals

Every Look From Chanel's Spring/Summer 2021 Collection
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter