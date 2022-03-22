9 Sweeping (And Sturdy) Mini & Midi Skirts For Autumn

Find your flow with plaid merino minis and long-line denim

By Annabel Dickson
Tuesday March 22, 2022
1/10

Mina skirt $345.

Kowtow skirt $329.

Workshop skirt $289.

Mos Mosh skirt, $339, from Maman Boutique.

Lollys Laundry skirt, $225, from Smith & Caughey’s.

Tibi skirt, approx. $1551, from Net-a-Porter.

Burberry London skirt, approx. $229, from The Real Real.

Icebreaker skirt $150.

Harris Tapper skirt $459.

Fanny Ekstrand attends Copenhagen Fashion week. Photo / Getty Images


