Ease Back To Work With Fresh Summer Workwear

Keep that holiday feeling alive with breezy and professional looks

By Annabel Dickson
Monday Jan. 31, 2022
1/25

Dominique Healy top $308 and dress $308.

St. Agni dress $450.

Working Style blazer $1599.

Ruby trousers $249.

Shjark top $329 and trousers $439.

Harris Tapper vest $479.

Caroline Sills skirt $319.

Christopher Esber shirt, $550, and skirt, $670, from Muse.

Ingrid Starnes dress $549.

Paris Georgia trench $1390.

Poppy Voon vest $220 and trousers $270.

Lala dress, $385, from Lost And Led Astray.

Chloe shirt, $1579, from Matches Fashion.

Mina trousers $365.

Wixii dress $295.

Juliette Hogan shirt $499.

Toteme trousers, $819, from Fabric.

The Carpenters Daughter dress $375.

Caitlin Crisp dress $465.

Moochi top $260.

Taking Shape skirt $59.

Lane Bryant dress $189.

Kate Sylvester top $299 and skirt $389.

Siren trousers, $193, from Zebrano.

Gregory dress $389.


