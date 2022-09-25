10 Blazers That Will Immediately Make You Feel Pulled Together

These sharp offerings will help you keep on keeping on

By Dan Ahwa
Sunday Sept. 25, 2022
1/11

Ruby blazer $349.

Nocturne blazer $365.

Camilla & Marc blazer $1020.

Juliette Hogan blazer $699.

Cos blazer (POA).

Mahsa blazer $1050.

Ted Baker blazer, $699, from Smith & Caughey's.

Twenty-seven Names blazer $450.

Carla Zampatti blazer $1136.

Helen Cherry blazer $729.

Photo / Samiira Wali for volume seven of Viva Magazine


